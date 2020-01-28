Multi-billion ringgit black cocaine smuggling drug lord has assets seized

A whopping $121 million worth of assets was seized by Bukit Aman.
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Farik Zolkepli
The Star/Asia News Network

KUALA LUMPUR - The drug lord, who attempted to smuggle RM2.4 billion (S$798 million) worth of black cocaine last year, has had his assets seized.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said that a whopping RM366 million worth of assets was seized by Bukit Aman in one fell swoop on Jan 16 at various locations in the country.

Police launched "Operation Eagle Diamond" to target the drug lord's assets as the mastermind continues to elude capture following the RM2.4 billion black cocaine bust on Sept 10 last year at the North Butterworth Container Terminal.

"Among his assets were RM21.6 million in a bank account, RM143.5 million in shares of various companies, various properties in Penang worth RM198 million.

"Among his properties were houses and a hotel in Penang," he told a press conference after launching the Bukit Aman Narcotic Crimes Investigation Department (NCID) corporate video and official theme song on Tuesday (Jan 28).

Abdul Hamid said police believe the kingpin is still hiding from the law in a neighbouring country.

"At the time of raid last year, we believe he was already overseas," Abdul Hamid said.

Other items seized were several vehicles worth a total of RM2.7 million as well as RM51,800 worth of jewellery, he added.

The seizure of the assets was conducted under Section 3 and Section 4 of the Dangerous Drug Act (Forfeiture of Assets), he added.

"Seizing the assets is important to further cripple the drug syndicate," he said.

Upon further investigation, police also raided a warehouse at Prai Industrial Estate in Seberang Prai, Penang and seized RM250,000 worth of drugs, including 4.89kg of syabu and 114kg of chemicals.

"We also arrested eight men, including five Myanmar nationals, believed to be part of the same syndicate responsible for the black cocaine.

"The suspects have been remanded until Jan 30 pending further investigations," Abdul Hamid said.

