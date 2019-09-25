Mum of accused in fatal Penang bridge accident told to leave court

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Malaysia - The mother of a hairdresser accused of causing a sports utility vehicle (SUV) to crash into the sea from Penang Bridge wanted to watch the first day of her son's trial but was prevented by police as she could be a possible witness.

M. Vaitheswaran's (pic) mother was seen in the courtroom while other cases were being heard and when her son's case was about to be called, the court bailiff asked her to leave yesterday.

She waited outside a moment and when Vaitheswaran's case did not begin, she went back in.

Just before his case actually began, the court bailiff asked her to step aside again, but the woman tried to say she was told that she could be inside.

The court bailiff insisted that she could not be present because the prosecution might call her in as a witness later.

The mother then waited on the ground floor, avoiding the press.

Vaitheswaran's trial began with his counsel questioning the photographic evidence showing tyre marks left on the bridge after the accident.

The magistrate's court was shown 85 pictures taken by prosecution witness Kpl Abdul Rashid Mohamud.