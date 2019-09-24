Mum and boyfriend nabbed over suspected abuse of 5-year-old Malaysian boy

GEORGE TOWN: The police have rescued a five-year-old boy who was allegedly abused by his mother and her boyfriend.

It is learnt that the boy was rescued during a routine drug raid conducted by the police narcotics unit at a house in Jelutong on Saturday.

The boy had bruises and injuries on his left cheek, arms and left leg as well as on his private parts, believed to have been caused by constant physical abuse from the couple.

George Town OCPD Asst Comm Che Zaimani Che Awang said the police were hunting for the mother's boyfriend in connection with a drug-related case during the raid.

"However, the police suspected that there was something peculiar about the boy.

"When they checked on him, they found bruise marks on his body.

"The marks are believed to have been inflicted by both suspects, " he said.

ACP Che Zaimani said the boy admitted that he was beaten by the male suspect, whom he called "Daddy", and also by his mother.

"However, the boy did not reveal to the police the reason he was beaten, " he said.

ACP Che Zaimani said the 37-year-old male suspect had a criminal record comprising 12 offences, some of which were drug-related.

The 28-year-old mother, he added, would be investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001.

"Police will apply for an order to remand them to help in investigation, " he said.

It is learnt that the boy was admitted to Penang Hospital and is currently under the care of the state Welfare Department.