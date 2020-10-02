Mum-in-law of 9th patient is latest coronavirus case in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia has confirmed a new case of the novel coronavirus, raising the total number of cases in the country to 17.

The latest case involved a 65-year-old woman, who is the mother-in-law of a Malaysian case (ninth case) reported on Feb 4, said the Health Ministry.

"The patient has several chronic diseases, such as high blood pressure and diabetes. Half her body is paralysed and she has a pacemaker, " it said in a statement yesterday.

The ministry revealed that the patient had direct contact with the ninth case patient on several occasions during the Chinese New Year celebration along with other family members.

"From Jan 29 until Feb 4, the patient said that she stayed home.

"On Feb 5, she complained that she was unwell and developed a headache and was immediately treated as an outpatient at a private hospital. Immediately after, she was allowed to return home with a follow-up on Feb 7.

"She has no history of travel to China.

"Her samples and those of other family members were also collected. The test results came out positive on Feb 8, " the ministry said.

It added the woman was now warded in isolation at the Sungai Buloh Hospital and was reportedly in stable condition.

Meanwhile, another patient has recovered fully from the novel coronavirus.

The 10th patient, a Chinese national aged 63, was treated at Hospital Kuala Lumpur and was discharged yesterday. He did not require the use of antiviral medications.

This marks the third patient to have recovered.

