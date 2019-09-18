Mum of Malaysian teen who died from TB claims daughter was not treated in time

GEORGE TOWN - "My heart is broken. Every time I close my eyes, I see my daughter, " said a devastated mother who lost her daughter to tuberculosis (TB).

"Her bags and everything are still lying at home. I know she didn't want to leave us.

"Why did this tragedy happen? Because of negligence, I lost my daughter, " lamented Vivian Teoh, 47, between heaving sobs.

She berated the Health Ministry and Penang Hospital, claiming her daughter was not treated in time.

Teoh was with her husband Yee Kok Kee, 55, and sister-in-law Christine Yee, 62.

Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye tried to console her, but to no avail.

Teoh's only daughter Carmen Yee, 19, died of TB on Aug 26.

When she first sought treatment at the Penang Hospital, Carmen was not warded.

Teoh told The Star that Carmen had what seemed like a normal cough and cold.

On Aug 20, her school called Carmen's father after classmates saw her coughing blood.

Kok Kee then took her to a private clinic where the doctor took an X-ray of her chest and diagnosed her with TB.

"The doctor wrote a referral letter and told us to take Carmen to Penang Hospital immediately.

"The doctor at Penang Hospital also took X-rays and sputum samples for three days. They confirmed on Aug 23 that it was TB but said it was a mild case.