'My husband is not a terrorist, I want him back soon'

Emotional stress: Tamil Malar (centre) weeping outside the Selayang Sessions Court as her family comforts her.
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
The Star/Asia News Network

SELAYANG, Malaysia - There was calm inside the Sessions Court here as A. Kalaimughilan was charged with two counts of possessing items related to the terrorist organisation Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) but outside, emotions ran high as his family members gathered to show support for the scrap metal dealer.

His wife M. Tamil Malar, 27, shouted that her husband was not a terrorist upon learning that he had been denied bail.

"My husband is not a terrorist... I want my husband back soon, " she said.

Tamil Malar had waited with 12 other family members while her husband was being charged.

Holding back her tears while addressing reporters outside the court, she questioned why Kalaimughilan was detained under Sosma (Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012).

"He didn't do anything to this country. Before this he was active in PKR, along with his father.

"But now, no one (in the party) is speaking up for my husband.

"Please support my husband, he is not a terrorist, " she begged, adding that Kalaimughilan once held the post of Kepong branch leader for PKR.

Earlier, Kalaimughilan looked calm as the charges were read in front of Sessions Court judge Maziah Joary Mohd Tajudin.

The 28-year-old told the court that he understood both charges.

No plea was recorded from the accused.

According to the charge sheet, for the first charge, Kalaimughilan was found with an item linked to LTTE on Oct 10 at an address in Jalan Anggerik, Bukit Sentosa in Rawang.

For the second charge, he was found with items related to LTTE in a Mitsubishi car parked in front of an address in Jalan Anggerik, Bukit Sentosa in Rawang on Oct 10.

He was charged under Section 130JB(1)(a), which carries a jail term of up to seven years, or a fine, and is also liable to forfeiture of any such item, upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Rohaiza Abd Rahman stood for the prosecution while V. Yoges represented Kalaimughilan.

DPP Rohaiza said since the accused was detained under Sosma, it was a non-bailable offence.

Yoges, however, asked for bail, saying that Kalaimughilan had to care for his disabled father and that he himself was suffering from health issues due to an accident in April.

She also argued that since the prosecution did not charge Kalaimughilan under Sosma, he was eligible for bail.

But DPP Rohaiza said Sosma did not need to be in the charge as it was considered to be at the procedural stage.

"There is no need to state Sosma in the charges as Sosma is a procedure for court and not an offence, " she said.

Judge Maziah denied bail and set Dec 16 for the next mention.

