'My husband is not a terrorist, I want him back soon'

SELAYANG, Malaysia - There was calm inside the Sessions Court here as A. Kalaimughilan was charged with two counts of possessing items related to the terrorist organisation Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) but outside, emotions ran high as his family members gathered to show support for the scrap metal dealer.

His wife M. Tamil Malar, 27, shouted that her husband was not a terrorist upon learning that he had been denied bail.

"My husband is not a terrorist... I want my husband back soon, " she said.

Tamil Malar had waited with 12 other family members while her husband was being charged.

Holding back her tears while addressing reporters outside the court, she questioned why Kalaimughilan was detained under Sosma (Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012).

"He didn't do anything to this country. Before this he was active in PKR, along with his father.

"But now, no one (in the party) is speaking up for my husband.

"Please support my husband, he is not a terrorist, " she begged, adding that Kalaimughilan once held the post of Kepong branch leader for PKR.

Earlier, Kalaimughilan looked calm as the charges were read in front of Sessions Court judge Maziah Joary Mohd Tajudin.

The 28-year-old told the court that he understood both charges.

No plea was recorded from the accused.