'My last effort': Malaysia's Mahathir, 97, on why he's not done with politics

Ninety-seven years old, walking without a cane and as whip-sharp with a sound bite as any of his rivals, two-time prime minister Mahathir Mohamad insists he has the energy for one “last effort” in the bear pit of Malaysian politics as he prepares for his 11th general election.

One of the world’s oldest politicians, Mahathir says his supporters cajoled him into contesting the November 19 polls as the head of a new party in order to right the wrongs of his previous United Malays National Organisation (Umno) party.

“I don’t have to continue. In fact, I don’t want to continue,” he told This Week In Asia at his spacious office in the administrative capital of Putrajaya.

“But my own supporters felt that this should be my last effort because although I am 97 years old, I am still functional, I can still move around, be active, still debate and make speeches.

“They felt that I should still, for the last time, perhaps lead the party. I cannot deny them for selfish reasons. If I’m only thinking about myself, I will not be in politics now.”

During his first 22-year tenure as prime minister from 1981 to 2003, Mahathir rose to international fame, or infamy, depending on who you ask.

The global south saw him as an icon of rebellion against the order established by the developed north, while Jews viewed him as a hardened anti-Semite after he described them as “hook-nosed” and challenged historical accounts of the number of Jews killed in the Holocaust.

In 2018, Mahathir spearheaded the opposition Pakatan Harapan (PH) during a watershed general election that led to the country’s first change in government since gaining independence from the British in 1957.

It was a win propelled by public anger over rising living costs and a multibillion-dollar scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB ), founded by former Umno president and ex-leader Najib Razak .

In the process, Mahathir set a world record as the oldest serving prime minister when he was appointed to the post a second time to lead the new PH administration – a tenure which ended abruptly in 2020 as his alliance crumbled .

Mahathir, who was just two months shy of completing a total of 24 years as prime minister, believes he still has what it takes to restore development and help future-proof Malaysia , which he says has suffered from rampant corruption by his former party and its leaders, particularly his former protégé Najib.

Malaysia’s apex court in August ordered Najib to begin a 12-year jail sentence after he failed to overturn his corruption conviction linked to a former unit of 1MDB.

But that was not before the scandal-haunted leader helped engineer a political coup dubbed the “Sheraton Move” in 2020 that saw the fall of the PH government and Umno returning to federal power, albeit in partnership with an Umno offshoot party and eventual PH turncoat, Bersatu.

Bersatu President Muhyiddin Yassin took over the prime minister’s office, but Umno later managed to reclaim the premiership through Vice-President Ismail Sabri Yaakob , after about a dozen of its MPs last year scuppered Muhyiddin’s precarious parliamentary majority.

Mahathir has called foul over the snap election – which he says gives Umno’s top leadership a window to try to save themselves from a slew of criminal charges if they emerge triumphant.

Najib faces several other trials related directly to corruption at 1MDB, while Umno President Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is in the dock for alleged corruption at a charitable foundation that he had founded.

The nonagenarian Mahathir warned that a win for Umno would be a public endorsement of corruption as the party and its leaders would use all means at their disposal to drop the charges against them and even secure a royal pardon for Najib .

“If Najib is pardoned and charges against him are dropped, then he may become prime minister again and his reputation is very bad because he was the one who introduced the slogan ‘cash is king’,” Mahathir said.

“Which means he uses money in order to buy support. He has stolen lots of money running into billions of ringgit, and he used the ringgit in order to buy support. He believes with a lot of money, he can be a PM with majority support.”

Time for youth to rise?

But the push for political renewal by Mahathir – who has long had a penchant for new technologies and is considered Malaysia’s Father of Development – brings the inevitable question of the age of those who will steer the country forward.

Three years short of 100, Mahathir is an outlier at home and abroad. But Malaysia’s other leading prime ministerial possibilities are no spring chickens: opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim , who heads the PH coalition, and Bersatu chief Muhyiddin are both 75 this year, while Ahmad Zahid is 69.

When PH took over the government in 2018, the median age of the 222 members elected to parliament was 55.5 years, according to parliament data.

Mahathir, who in his youth was part of post-WWII political movements in the 1940s that eventually led to the formation of the country, acknowledged that “old people” like him should be making way for the nation’s youth.

But he remains unconvinced that the younger generations have what it takes to lead the country to greater heights.

“Yes, I think it is time that they become more prominent in the political field, but of course their lack of experience works against them,” Mahathir said.

Mahathir himself has long been accused by critics of standing in the way of youth and civil society growth.

During his first 22-year tenure as prime minister, hundreds of opposition politicians, social activists and journalists were detained under the now-defunct Internal Security Act, amid an acrimonious tussle for the Umno presidency between him and his contender, Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah.

He now concedes the space for youth to shine is cramped by the lack of opportunity afforded to them in Malaysia’s politics over the years – an issue which has a real political edge on November 19 as more than one million first-time voters between the ages of 18 and 20 are able to take part in the polls.

“It is difficult for them to show their ability because they are not actually leaders,” Mahathir said.

“But they must show in many other ways that they are very interested in the affairs of the nation and that they can contribute towards the setting up of better governance for this country.”

Mahathir was dismissive when asked if political parties should focus on fielding new and young faces across the board for this election.

Instead, he points to his experience as a touchstone for voters who want leaders with proven track records rather than unfamiliar faces advertising their potential.

And real experience is needed, he says, to tackle the big issues: growing wealth disparity, weak management of the economy and an education system that has fallen behind global trends.

Mahathir believes the old-timers need to step up and show the younger generation how to go about the business of leading a nation.

“Malaysia has got tremendous potential, but you have to recognise the potential and have to be able to manage the potential. That requires experience and some degree of knowledge of new technologies,” he said.

“I feel that I can at least advise the government on how to manage new technologies as well as how to realign our objectives so as to be in keeping with advances made in new technologies.”

