My signatures could have been forged, Najib tells court

PHOTO: Reuters
Nurbaiti Hamdan
The Star/Asia News Network

KUALA LUMPUR - Datuk Seri Najib Razak alleged at the High Court here that his signatures on several documents could have been forged and the prosecution in the SRC International Sdn Bhd trial is now asking who could have done it.

The question was posed by lead prosecutor Datuk V. Sithambaram who contended that as the former prime minister and finance minister, Najib was the most powerful man in the country.

"Who could have forged your signature?" Sithambaram asked.

Najib appeared to be taken aback by the question and said it was unfair to ask him that.

Sithambaram: It is a fair one. The question is simple. You are a powerful man. This is SRC, a government-linked company under Minister of Finance Inc (MoF Inc). And you keep saying your signature was forged. Who would have the audacity to do it?

Najib: I believe (former SRC International director) Datuk Suboh Md Sulong also said so.

(For the record, Suboh, who was a key witness, testified that his own signature could have been forged on bank documents by former SRC CEO Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil.)

The answer clearly irked Sithambaram, who raised his voice.

Datuk V. Sithambaram, member of the prosecution team. PHOTO: Reuters

Sithambaram: That is not the question. I am asking you, you keep saying throughout the trial that your signature was manipulated and forged. I want to know who would have done it in a government-linked company.

Najib: I don't know.

Sithambaram then suggested to Najib that if his signatures were forged, the board of directors would have been acting on forged documents.

Najib agreed to this.

On Monday, Najib testified that he had suspicions on the authenticity of his signatures on several documents as the case was ongoing in court.

"When the case got into court, only then I know there is 'penipuan' (fraud). Now I have doubts about my signature, " he had said then.

The signatures were on three SRC International documents relating to the loan application from SRC to the Retirement Fund Inc (KWAP).

Earlier, Najib told the court that he did not return the monies from SRC International as he was waiting for the "outcome of the investigation".

He said he was not aware that the RM42 million (S$13.8 million) in his accounts originated from SRC's coffers.

"At that material time, I did not know it was SRC's money, " he said.

Sithambaram: What you didn't know, according to your affidavit, is that this money entered your accounts via two intermediaries.

Najib: No, no, no. I didn't know it was SRC money at all. That was what I meant.

Sithambaram: I put it to you, what you didn't know, is that it came through two intermediaries, Gandingan Mentari Sdn Bhd and Ihsan Perdana Sdn Bhd. That is what you didn't know.

Najib: I didn't know it was SRC money. Period.

Sithambaram: I put it to you, that you knew the source of funds was SRC.

Najib: I totally disagree.

The Pekan MP is accused of seven charges involving the misappropriation of RM42million from SRC International's funds. The hearing before Justice Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali continues today.

