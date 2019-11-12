Najib: $152,000 watch given to Rosmah was to make up for holiday

KUALA LUMPUR - Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor had chosen the RM466,000 (S$152,000) luxury watch herself and it was to make up for a family holiday in Honolulu, Hawaii, that was cut short, the High Court was told.

The watch, bought at a Chanel boutique in Honolulu on Dec 22,2014, for US$130,625, was one of the spendings that was questioned in the SRC International Sdn Bhd trial.

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak (pic) said the holiday was cut short as he had to return to Malaysia because Kelantan was hit by a terrible flood.

"I explained the situation to my family and they were upset that I had to leave them immediately and go back to Malaysia. They were disappointed with my decision, " he said here yesterday.

His son, Nor Ashman, who was working in Istanbul, Turkey, had flown to Honolulu only to find out he was no longer there.

Because of this, Najib said he decided to buy something that was chosen by his wife.

To another question by his lead counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, Najib said the watch was the only purchase that was personal in nature, and bought using the credit card.

"I didn't use this card for anything else, " he added.

The court previously heard a testimony from AmBank senior vice-president Yeoh Eng Leong about Najib's spending on two credit cards, which included the watch.