Najib admits in court that he was in touch with Jho Low on 'few occasions' over bank accounts

Najib Razak, the former Malaysian Prime Minister.
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Nurbaiti Hamdan
The Star/Asia News Network

KUALA LUMPUR - Datuk Seri Najib Razak admitted to the High Court that he was in contact with fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho on "a few occasions" over the operations of his personal AmBank accounts.

The former prime minister made the admission during cross-examination by lead prosecutor Datuk V. Sithambaram on Thursday (June 9).

Najib was questioned about a chat between AmBank relationship manager Joanna Yu and Low, or better known as Jho Low, via BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) in 2014.

Sithambaram read out the chat, which was regarding the remaining balance in Najib's accounts to ensure that the balance was sufficient for the former prime minister to issue cheques.

Sithambaram: This is clear that Jho Low was making sure that you have enough money to issue cheques. Is this correct, sir?

Najib: It would appear so.

Sithambaram: It is clear that Jho Low was making sure all transactions were honoured. Correct, sir?

Najib: Yes.

Sithambaram: From these transactions and conversations, Jho Low verified the accounts to the bank for the purpose of ensuring sufficient funds for you to use your credit cards and issue cheques. Correct, sir?

Najib: Yes.

Sithambaram: I put it to you, these BBM chats would show that Jho Low was, on some occasions, in contact with you, to ensure the cards and cheques were honoured.

Najib: It was through (former principal private secretary) Datuk Azlin Alias.

Sithambaram: But on some occasions with Jho Low?

Najib: A few occasions. On a very few occasions.

Sithambaram: On a few occasions he liaised with you?

Najib: Yes.

Najib is facing seven charges - three for criminal breach of trust, one for abuse of power and three for money laundering involving SRC International Sdn Bhd funds totalling RM42million (S$13.9 million).

The hearing continues before Justice Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali on Jan 20.

