Najib, Arul Kanda plead not guilty to amended charges related to 1MDB audit report

KUALA LUMPUR - Datuk Seri Najib Razak and former 1MDB CEO Arul Kanda Kandasamy have pleaded not guilty to amended charges related to the tampering of 1MDB audit report.

Earlier Wednesday (June 24), the High Court here allowed the prosecution's application to amend the charges levelled against them.

Justice Mohamed Zaini Mazlan said he found the amendment to the charges would not prejudice both the accused.

The judge then ordered for the new charges to be read out to Najib and Arul.

Both men understood the charges after they were read out by the court interpreter and maintained their innocence.