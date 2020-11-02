Najib to be called up to give statement on audio clips

PETALING JAYA - Police will call up former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak to record his statement on a series of audio recordings believed to be linked to the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal.

Deputy director of the Criminal Investigation Department (Intelligence and Operations) Deputy Comm Datuk Mohd Roze Shaari said so far 12 people have had their statements recorded, including Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim, Tan Sri Shukry Mohd Salleh and Datuk Amhari Efendi Nazaruddin.

"We will also be calling up his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor and former Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief commissioner Tan Sri Dzulkifli Ahmad to record their statements soon, " he said yesterday.

On Jan 8, MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya played nine clips said to be phone conversations where Najib spoke to Rosmah, Dzulkifli and parties from the United Arab Emirates, including Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Mudabala Development Co-managing director Khaldoon Al Mubarak.

Separately, DCP Roze said 22 investigation papers had been opened nationwide to investigate the spread of fake news about the novel coronavirus.

He said that so far three people in Kuala Lumpur and Kuala Terengganu had been charged under Section 505 (b) of the Penal Code for conducing to public mischief with intent or likely to cause fear or alarm to the public.

If convicted, those charged could face a fine or up to two years' jail, or both.

On another matter, DCP Roze also said 15 people have had their statements recorded as police continue their investigations into Azilah Hadri's statutory declaration that he had received orders from Najib to kill Mongolian model Altantuya Shaariibuu.

"We have identified a few more witnesses and will be calling them in soon to complete our investigations before his death sentence is reviewed, " DCP Roze added.

Azilah made the statutory declaration last December.