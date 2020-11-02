Najib to be called up to give statement on audio clips

PHOTO: Reuters
Jo Timbuong
The Star/Asia News Network

PETALING JAYA - Police will call up former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak to record his statement on a series of audio recordings believed to be linked to the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal.

Deputy director of the Criminal Investigation Department (Intelligence and Operations) Deputy Comm Datuk Mohd Roze Shaari said so far 12 people have had their statements recorded, including Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim, Tan Sri Shukry Mohd Salleh and Datuk Amhari Efendi Nazaruddin.

"We will also be calling up his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor and former Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief commissioner Tan Sri Dzulkifli Ahmad to record their statements soon, " he said yesterday.

On Jan 8, MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya played nine clips said to be phone conversations where Najib spoke to Rosmah, Dzulkifli and parties from the United Arab Emirates, including Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Mudabala Development Co-managing director Khaldoon Al Mubarak.

Separately, DCP Roze said 22 investigation papers had been opened nationwide to investigate the spread of fake news about the novel coronavirus.

He said that so far three people in Kuala Lumpur and Kuala Terengganu had been charged under Section 505 (b) of the Penal Code for conducing to public mischief with intent or likely to cause fear or alarm to the public.

If convicted, those charged could face a fine or up to two years' jail, or both.

On another matter, DCP Roze also said 15 people have had their statements recorded as police continue their investigations into Azilah Hadri's statutory declaration that he had received orders from Najib to kill Mongolian model Altantuya Shaariibuu.

"We have identified a few more witnesses and will be calling them in soon to complete our investigations before his death sentence is reviewed, " DCP Roze added.

Azilah made the statutory declaration last December.

More about
malaysia Najib Razak 1MDB Corruption

TRENDING

Singapore doctor says people who are obese should wear masks and masks can be worn for more than a day
Singapore doctor says people who are obese should wear masks and masks can be worn for more than a day
Disinfectant on Chinese man&#039;s body ignites near heater
Disinfectant on Chinese man's body ignites near heater
&#039;You nurses always walk around with virus on you&#039;: Nurses shunned, ostracised for wearing uniform
'You nurses always walk around with virus on you': Nurses shunned, ostracised for wearing uniform
&#039;How to spread Wuhan&#039;: Youth puts drinks back on supermarket shelf after taking sips
'How to spread Wuhan': Youth puts drinks back on supermarket shelf after taking sips
Coronavirus: Jay Chou&#039;s KL concert cancelled after fans demanded for it
Coronavirus: Fans demanded to cancel Jay Chou's KL concert
&#039;Never my intention to sell&#039;: House of Seafood boss slammed for overpriced masks
'Never my intention to sell': House of Seafood boss slammed for overpriced masks
Sonia Sui lets her kids play with food, netizens says it&#039;s a waste
Sonia Sui lets her kids play with food, netizens says it's a waste
4 hidden dangers of commercial hand sanitisers (and how to make a toxin-free hand sanitiser)
4 hidden dangers of commercial hand sanitisers (and how to make a toxin-free hand sanitiser)
Healthcare workers hailed after pictures of their mask-scarred faces emerge online
Healthcare workers hailed after pictures of their mask-scarred faces emerge online
S-hook lady gets real on how Singaporeans are reacting to coronavirus outbreak
S-hook lady gets real on how Singaporeans are reacting to coronavirus outbreak
Former Singapore international footballer Shariff Samat dies at 36
Former Singapore international footballer Shariff Samat dies at 36
Research shows 3-day median incubation period for coronavirus
Research shows 3-day median incubation period for coronavirus

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Vending machines in Singapore now dispense Boon Lay Power Nasi Lemak
Vending machines in Singapore now dispense Boon Lay Power Nasi Lemak
Mao Shan Wang durians in Malaysia now 50% cheaper due to coronavirus outbreak in China: Report
Mao Shan Wang durians in Malaysia now 50% cheaper due to coronavirus outbreak in China: Report
Dorscon Orange: Can I still take my kids to a birthday party during an outbreak?
Dorscon Orange: Can I still take my kids to a birthday party during an outbreak?
Hand sanitiser promotion, free curry puff and chicken soup for healthcare workers and other deals this week
Hand sanitiser promotion, free curry puff and chicken soup for healthcare workers and other deals this week

Home Works

House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

This made my day: 2 girls deliver comfort food to cheer hospital staff on
This made my day: 2 girls deliver comfort food to cheer hospital staff on
Passengers from hell vomit in GrabCar, bite driver and steal dashcam
Passengers from hell vomit in GrabCar, bite driver and steal dashcam
&#039;I&#039;m comfortable here&#039;: Singaporean man chooses to stay in Wuhan
'I'm comfortable here': Singaporean man chooses to stay in Wuhan
Grab driver, 26, arrested for harassing 3 female passengers in a day
Grab driver, 26, arrested for harassing 3 female passengers in a day

SERVICES