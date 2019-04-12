Najib calm and composed as he takes the stand

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
The Star/Asia News Network

KUALA LUMPUR - All eyes were on the witness stand at the High Court as Datuk Seri Najib Razak took his oath before testifying in the SRC International Sdn Bhd trial, making him the first former prime minister of Malaysia to take the stand as an accused.

The 66-year-old Pekan MP, who is accused of misappropriating RM42million in SRC funds, appeared calm and composed as he read his name when asked by the court interpreter.

He read his oath in both Malay and English but stopped short of reading his IC number aloud.

It appeared that he did not bring his MyKad to the proceedings.

Najib's voice resonated throughout the courtroom with each word pronounced slowly and carefully as he read his 243-page statement, which began with his background and past positions in government.

Moving on to how 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) was set up, Najib said it started as a sovereign wealth fund, named Terengganu Investment Authority Bhd, initiated by the Terengganu ruler, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin, with RM11billion capital.

"At that time I was invited in my capacity as the finance minister to ease the issuance of Islamic Medium Term Notes (IMTN), " he said.

The court had a short 10-minute break in the morning, and Najib was seen at the cafe with supporters.

The seats at the public gallery was filled before 9am as local and international journalists jostled for seats alongside the public.

More about
malaysia Najib Razak 1MDB

TRENDING

Woman, 65, dies after cab runs over her, taxi driver arrested
Woman, 65, dies after cab runs over her, taxi driver arrested
Taiwanese girl drops 15kg in a year on &#039;McDonald&#039;s diet&#039; after colleague said she had &#039;big legs&#039;
Taiwanese girl drops 15kg in a year on 'McDonald's diet' after colleague said she had 'big legs'
Where to go in Thailand that&#039;s not Bangkok, Phuket or Krabi
Where to go in Thailand that's not Bangkok, Phuket or Krabi
Code of conduct to recommend pedestrians keep left on footpaths; e-scooter, e-bike users required to take theory test
Pedestrians to keep left on footpaths; e-scooter, e-bike users to take theory test: MOT
Taiwanese video shows Godfrey Gao&#039;s final journey from airport to funeral parlour
Taiwanese video shows Godfrey Gao's final journey from airport to funeral parlour
Teacher in Malaysia justifies pupil&#039;s poor grade with a note written in broken English
Teacher in Malaysia justifies pupil's poor grade with a note written in broken English
Where Are We Going, Dad celebrity Sean Zhang reveals his divorce on social media
Where Are We Going, Dad celebrity Sean Zhang reveals his divorce on social media
4-month-old baby in China dies after doctor suggests &#039;tui na&#039; massage instead of medicine
4-month-old baby in China dies after doctor suggests 'tui na' massage instead of medicine
GrabFood rider drops 30kg in 9 months after switching from PMD to bicycle for deliveries
GrabFood rider drops 30kg in 9 months after switching from PMD to bicycle for deliveries
Andie and Kate&#039;s top tip to stop their kids from having public meltdowns
Andie Chen lets his kids 'suffer the consequences' if they misbehave in public
Cha In-ha&#039;s agency releases statement on his death, urges public to refrain from spreading rumours
Cha In-ha's agency releases statement on his death, urges public to refrain from spreading rumours
Singaporeans and PRs to get free movie tickets to at least 3 new homegrown films
Singaporeans and PRs to get free movie tickets to at least 3 new homegrown films

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Shake Shack is opening a second outlet, Takashimaya&#039;s gift bazaar &amp; other deals this week
Shake Shack is opening a second outlet at Tanjong Pagar next year
Chatuchak Night Market is coming to Singapore from Feb 4 to May 3, with over 1,000 Thai vendors
Chatuchak Night Market is coming to Singapore from Feb 4 to May 3, with over 1,000 Thai vendors
Money talks: The 28-year-old corporate manager that shops whenever she&#039;s stressed
Money talks: The 28-year-old corporate manager that shops whenever she's stressed
A UK mother&#039;s heartfelt message about baby sling safety after her newborn dies
A UK mother's heartfelt message about baby sling safety after her newborn dies

Home Works

How to choose your material: Marble
How to choose your material: Marble
7 practical HDB kitchen designs for your HDB home
7 practical HDB kitchen designs for your HDB home
House tour: Open-concept HDB flat in Ang Mo Kio with a verdant view
House tour: Open-concept HDB flat in Ang Mo Kio with a verdant view
Nov 2019 BTO analysis: Tengah&#039;s Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines
Nov 2019 BTO analysis: Tengah's Plantation Grange, Plantation Village and Garden Vines

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

She bakes goodies with a sprinkling of good advice
'We can't be selfish in keeping them around to protect them'
How a kampung tragedy sparked off a Singapore lifeguard’s journey
How a kampung tragedy sparked off a Singapore lifeguard’s journey
New animated series shows you what to expect during Basic Military Training
New animated series shows you what to expect during Basic Military Training
Man, 22, scratches BMW in China showroom to make dad buy it for him
Man, 22, scratches BMW in China showroom to make dad buy it for him

SERVICES