Najib calm and composed as he takes the stand

KUALA LUMPUR - All eyes were on the witness stand at the High Court as Datuk Seri Najib Razak took his oath before testifying in the SRC International Sdn Bhd trial, making him the first former prime minister of Malaysia to take the stand as an accused.

The 66-year-old Pekan MP, who is accused of misappropriating RM42million in SRC funds, appeared calm and composed as he read his name when asked by the court interpreter.

He read his oath in both Malay and English but stopped short of reading his IC number aloud.

It appeared that he did not bring his MyKad to the proceedings.

Najib's voice resonated throughout the courtroom with each word pronounced slowly and carefully as he read his 243-page statement, which began with his background and past positions in government.

Moving on to how 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) was set up, Najib said it started as a sovereign wealth fund, named Terengganu Investment Authority Bhd, initiated by the Terengganu ruler, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin, with RM11billion capital.

"At that time I was invited in my capacity as the finance minister to ease the issuance of Islamic Medium Term Notes (IMTN), " he said.

The court had a short 10-minute break in the morning, and Najib was seen at the cafe with supporters.

The seats at the public gallery was filled before 9am as local and international journalists jostled for seats alongside the public.