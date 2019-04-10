Najib claims Barisan much better at managing Malaysia's economy

PONTIAN, Malaysia - Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak believes the rakyat was in better hands during the Barisan Nasional administration.

The Pekan MP said this was because Barisan had a better record in providing assistance to the rakyat compared to the Pakatan Harapan government.

"The Bantuan Rakyat 1Malaysia (BR1M) payments were much higher where fishermen, shop owners, entrepreneurs and civil servants all received assistance.

"Now, the Tabung Haji dividend is at 1.25 per cent, which is the lowest; and recently Armed Forces Fund Board (LTAT) dividend was 2 per cent.