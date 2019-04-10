Najib claims Barisan much better at managing Malaysia's economy

PONTIAN, Malaysia - Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak believes the rakyat was in better hands during the Barisan Nasional administration.
The Pekan MP said this was because Barisan had a better record in providing assistance to the rakyat compared to the Pakatan Harapan government.
"The Bantuan Rakyat 1Malaysia (BR1M) payments were much higher where fishermen, shop owners, entrepreneurs and civil servants all received assistance.
"Now, the Tabung Haji dividend is at 1.25 per cent, which is the lowest; and recently Armed Forces Fund Board (LTAT) dividend was 2 per cent.
Najib added that since Pakatan became the government, the country's stock market and ringgit value have dropped while the cost of living keeps on increasing. "This showed that Barisan is much more better in managing the country's economy, " he said, adding that he was confident that Barisan would win the upcoming Tanjung Piai by-election. Najib also said that the rakyat now will show "better judgement" as it has been 16 months since Malaysia came under Pakatan ruling. "From the response I have received from the rakyat, God willing, this is a good sign for Barisan to win back the seat. "To all Barisan supporters, we must work hard to make sure support comes back to Barisan, " he added.
Read also
Najib added that since Pakatan became the government, the country's stock market and ringgit value have dropped while the cost of living keeps on increasing.
"This showed that Barisan is much more better in managing the country's economy, " he said, adding that he was confident that Barisan would win the upcoming Tanjung Piai by-election.
Najib also said that the rakyat now will show "better judgement" as it has been 16 months since Malaysia came under Pakatan ruling.
"From the response I have received from the rakyat, God willing, this is a good sign for Barisan to win back the seat.
"To all Barisan supporters, we must work hard to make sure support comes back to Barisan, " he added.