Najib denies 'veiled direction' to double approved loan

KUALA LUMPUR: Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has denied giving Retirement Fund Inc (KWAP) a "veiled direction" to double an approved loan to SRC International Sdn Bhd.

Najib, 66, testified that he had no powers to direct KWAP's investment panel either in law or in practice. Based on KWAP discussions, Najib said the panel had never agreed to lend RM2billion (S$652 million) to SRC International, a subsidiary of 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB).

Najib, who was in an examination-in-chief by lawyer Wan Aizuddin Wan Mohamad, was referred to the testimony by former Treasury secretary-general Tan Sri Dr Wan Abdul Aziz Wan Abdullah.

Dr Wan Abdul Aziz had previously told the court that during a one-on-one meeting at the Prime Minister's Office, Najib asked for SRC International's loan from KWAP to be increased from RM1billion to RM2billion.

SRC International had originally applied for a RM3.95billion loan but KWAP only agreed to lend RM1billion.

"How was my discussion with Dr Wan Abdul Aziz interpreted as a directive? It is an obvious intellectual dishonesty to equate the power to hire and fire with the power to direct the KWAP investment panel to obey and follow my instructions, " Najib said.

He said Dr Wan Abdul Aziz himself had mentioned in his testimony that the investment panel would make decisions based on the merits of each loan application.

Najib also said that the word "agreed", which he sometimes noted as minutes on applications, was not necessarily conclusive.