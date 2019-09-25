'Najib gave Islamic notes go-ahead'

KUALA LUMPUR - Datuk Seri Najib Razak proceeded with the proposed issuance of a financial product from Terengganu Investment Authority Bhd (TIA) despite the displeasure (murka) of its chairman Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin, the High Court heard.

Former 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) CEO Datuk Shahrol Azral Ibrahim Halmi, 49, testified that the former prime minister gave the order to continue with the issuance of Islamic Medium Term Notes (IMTN) in a meeting at his residence in Jalan Langgak Duta here.

This came after Sultan Mizan, who was the then Yang di-Pertuan Agong, held a sudden audience with Shahrol at Istana Terengganu in Jalan Kia Peng on May 22, 2009.

At the meeting, Shahrol said His Royal Highness showed him a resolution and ordered him to sign it.

"I was stunned and I could tell something was not right with His Royal Highness' intonation.

"I read the resolution quickly and saw it was about the suspension of the IMTN issuance until the terms and conditions stated in the resolution are met," Shahrol said here yesterday.