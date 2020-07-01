Najib: I only found out about SRC International signature 'fraud' during trial

Nurbaiti Hamdan
The Star/Asia News Network

KUALA LUMPUR - Datuk Seri Najib Razak told the High Court that he only realised "fraud" relating to his signatures had been committed after the SRC International Sdn Bhd case went to court.

The former prime minister said this when being cross-examined by prosecutor Datuk V. Sithambaram asked about the discrepancy in his statements to the court and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) regarding his signatures on several documents here on Monday (Jan 6).

The 67-year-old had earlier testified he was not sure the signatures were his but had previously confirmed them when the MACC recorded his statement during its investigation into the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal.

Sithambaram: Can you explain why you could not confirm the authenticity of the documents?

Najib: I vaguely remember (the reason I confirmed it then) but I was basing it on my signature. I signed many documents in a day. You know, running the country, you have 1,001 things (to do). This happened so long ago.

"When the case got into court, only then I knew there was penipuan (fraud)," he said.

Sithambaram replied that Najib could not simply say he did not sign the documents "in retrospect".

Najib said he made the confirmation before as he was not shown the original documents and based it on the signatures, which looked like his.

"I was not aware there were scams going on. This was only raised in court.

"But now I have doubts about the signatures," he said, adding that he was "misled" by the signatures.

Sithambaram: I put it to you - you were not misled by the signature. You are misleading.

Najib: No, no.

Earlier, the prosecution had tried to move for impeachment proceedings against Najib because of the discrepancy in Najib's statements.

The application to initiate impeachment proceedings was made under Section 145 and 155 of the Evidence Act 1950 but it was dismissed by Justice Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali who ruled that there was no material contradiction in Najib's two statements statements.

The hearing continues on Tuesday (Jan 7).

SERVICES