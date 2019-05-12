Najib: I only knew about $1.4 billion in my bank account after MACC took my statement

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Nurbaiti Hamdan and Hanis Zainal
The Star/Asia News Network

KUALA LUMPUR - Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak told the High Court that he found out some US$1.05 billion (S$1.4 billion) had been wired into his personal bank account between 2011 and 2013 after his statement was taken by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

The monies were wired into Najib's bank account ending with numbers 694 at AmBank through several tranches from different foreign senders.

"I only found out about the transactions after my statement was taken by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and after my lawyer obtained related banking documents from AmBank," he said.

Najib, who was under an examination-in-chief by lawyer Rahmat Hazlan here on Wednesday (Dec 4), confirmed the transactions after he was referred to several banking documents.

The former premier was taking the stand on the second day of defence trial in the SRC International Sdn Bhd case where he is accused of misappropriation of RM42 million (S$13.7 million) in the company's funds.

Najib said he was also shown letters from a representative of Saudi Arabia's late monarch, King Abdullah Abdulaziz Al-Saud, that said the king had bestowed him with the monies and he could spend it as he wished.

"The letters were shown to me by my late principal private secretary Datuk Seri Azlin Alias who informed me that he had received the same letters from fugitive financier Low Taek Jho, or Jho Low.

"I understood that the letters were given to AmBank by Jho Low and they were also reported to Bank Negara and its governor then, Tan Sri Zeti Abdul Aziz," he said.

The funds were spent on corporate social responsibility as well as the general election that year to ensure Barisan Nasional would remain as the government of the day.

"This was to ensure political stability and aligned with what King Abdullah wanted," he added.

Najib however, said he returned about US$620 million to one of the senders, Tanore Finance Group, and a balance of RM162 million was transferred into one of his newly opened accounts in August 2013.

"Up until July 2013, I was told that there was a sum of money left in the 694 account. The amount was more than I had planned to use in the nearest time.

"I was uncomfortable to have that much of funds in my account as I was worried that if the information was leaked, it would spin out of context, politically," he said.

The court earlier heard from Najib that Low had told him in mid-2010 that King Abdullah wanted to support to Najib's leadership in the form of personal donations.

"From 2011 until 2014, I received a huge amount of money that I believed was a donation from King Abdullah as a sign of his support. Jho Low was the connection in the matter and I believed he arranged the donations for the Saudi royal family," he said.

Najib is facing seven charges - three for criminal breach of trust, one for abuse of power and three for money laundering involving SRC International Sdn Bhd funds totalling RM42 million.

The hearing continues before Justice Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali on Dec 9.

More about
malaysia money laundering Najib Razak trial

TRENDING

SIA apologises for 17-hour flight delay that sparked man&#039;s viral Facebook rant
SIA apologises for 17-hour flight delay that sparked man's viral Facebook rant
Man wins dispute with siblings over sale of property worth $8.1 million
Man wins dispute with siblings over sale of property worth $8.1 million
Hong Kong protests: Students sent to rehab and told to pay $50,000 for damaging rail facilities
Hong Kong protests: Students sent to rehab and told to pay $50,000 for damaging rail facilities
Toddler falls to her death crossing incomplete link bridge in Sabah
Toddler falls to her death crossing incomplete link bridge in Sabah
Hakka association selling 13 semi-detached houses in Bukit Timah at $38m guide price
Hakka association selling 13 semi-detached houses in Bukit Timah at $38m guide price
Taiwanese girl drops 15kg in a year on &#039;McDonald&#039;s diet&#039; after colleague said she had &#039;big legs&#039;
Taiwanese girl drops 15kg in a year on 'McDonald's diet' after colleague said she had 'big legs'
Chinese man, 36, dies during job interview; said he had overworked in previous job
Chinese man, 36, dies during job interview; said he had overworked in previous job
GrabFood rider drops 30kg in 9 months after switching from PMD to bicycle for deliveries
GrabFood rider drops 30kg in 9 months after switching from PMD to bicycle for deliveries
Vietnamese girl gains 10kg in 2 years, shows beautiful &#039;reverse&#039; body transformation
Vietnamese girl gains 10kg in 2 years, shows beautiful 'reverse' body transformation
Taiwanese video shows Godfrey Gao&#039;s final journey from airport to funeral parlour
Taiwanese video shows Godfrey Gao's final journey from airport to funeral parlour
Teacher in Malaysia justifies pupil&#039;s poor grade with a note written in broken English
Teacher in Malaysia justifies pupil's poor grade with a note written in broken English
My NS buddies were always there for me: 5 Singaporean stories that will make your day
My NS buddies were always there for me: 5 Singaporean stories that will make your day

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

A day out: Singapore&#039;s Farrer Park, the bustling neighbourhood that never sleeps
A day out: Singapore's Farrer Park, the bustling neighbourhood that never sleeps
How to choose the best lighting for your home and where to buy it
How to choose the best lighting for your home and where to buy it
Shake Shack is opening a second outlet, Takashimaya&#039;s gift bazaar &amp; other deals this week
Shake Shack is opening a second outlet at Tanjong Pagar next year
Best chilli crab Singapore: Complete price guide to famous crab restaurants
Best chilli crab Singapore: Complete price guide to famous crab restaurants

Home Works

11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs
11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs
7 easy design hacks for a stylish home that requires minimal maintenance
7 easy design hacks for a stylish home that requires minimal maintenance
How to choose the best lighting for your home and where to buy it
How to choose the best lighting for your home and where to buy it
7 Insta-worthy homes you should not miss
7 Insta-worthy homes you should not miss

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

K-pop star Kang Daniel diagnosed with depression, to go on hiatus
K-pop star Kang Daniel diagnosed with depression, to go on hiatus
4-month-old baby in China dies after doctor suggests &#039;tui na&#039; massage instead of medicine
4-month-old baby in China dies after doctor suggests 'tui na' massage instead of medicine
Cha In-ha&#039;s agency releases statement on his death, urges public to refrain from spreading rumours
Cha In-ha's agency releases statement on his death, urges public to refrain from spreading rumours
Andie and Kate&#039;s top tip to stop their kids from having public meltdowns
Andie Chen lets his kids 'suffer the consequences' if they misbehave in public

SERVICES