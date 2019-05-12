Najib: I only knew about $1.4 billion in my bank account after MACC took my statement

KUALA LUMPUR - Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak told the High Court that he found out some US$1.05 billion (S$1.4 billion) had been wired into his personal bank account between 2011 and 2013 after his statement was taken by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

The monies were wired into Najib's bank account ending with numbers 694 at AmBank through several tranches from different foreign senders.

"I only found out about the transactions after my statement was taken by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and after my lawyer obtained related banking documents from AmBank," he said.

Najib, who was under an examination-in-chief by lawyer Rahmat Hazlan here on Wednesday (Dec 4), confirmed the transactions after he was referred to several banking documents.

The former premier was taking the stand on the second day of defence trial in the SRC International Sdn Bhd case where he is accused of misappropriation of RM42 million (S$13.7 million) in the company's funds.

Najib said he was also shown letters from a representative of Saudi Arabia's late monarch, King Abdullah Abdulaziz Al-Saud, that said the king had bestowed him with the monies and he could spend it as he wished.

"The letters were shown to me by my late principal private secretary Datuk Seri Azlin Alias who informed me that he had received the same letters from fugitive financier Low Taek Jho, or Jho Low.

"I understood that the letters were given to AmBank by Jho Low and they were also reported to Bank Negara and its governor then, Tan Sri Zeti Abdul Aziz," he said.

The funds were spent on corporate social responsibility as well as the general election that year to ensure Barisan Nasional would remain as the government of the day.

"This was to ensure political stability and aligned with what King Abdullah wanted," he added.

Najib however, said he returned about US$620 million to one of the senders, Tanore Finance Group, and a balance of RM162 million was transferred into one of his newly opened accounts in August 2013.