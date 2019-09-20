Najib: I wasn't in cahoots with Low

KUALA LUMPUR - It was an intriguing day at the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) trial when the defence suggested to a witness that it was he who had attempted to defraud the company all along.

Datuk Seri Najib Razak's (pic) former special officer Datuk Amhari Efendi Nazaruddin denied that he was acting in tandem with fugitive financier Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low, from the outset.

Najib's lead counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah told the High Court before Justice Collin Lawrence Sequerah that Amhari was an indirect shareholder of Aabar Investment PJS Ltd, set up in the British Virgin Islands (BVI).

This company misrepresented the actual subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi-based International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC) of the same name - Aabar Investment PJS.

1MDB had paid US$3.5bil (S$4.8 billion) to Aabar for two equally valued US-dollar bonds.

Shafee said Amhari was the sole owner of Aabar-BVI through Tycoon Gain Ltd, which is also the sole shareholder of Aerosphere Ltd.

Shafee: From the very beginning and I'm saying this from 2007 onwards, you and Jho Low...

Amhari: (Smirked)

Shafee: Don't smile, don't give me that smirk. You and Jho Low conspired in this conspiracy to defraud 1MDB and I'm going to show you a document.

Amhari: I disagree.

Shafee: I (will) show you one document. You know of Aabar Investment PJS Ltd.

Amhari: I know of it after the election.

Shafee: Are you seriously saying this? You know you are in court.

Amhari: Yes.

Shafee suggested that Amhari had volunteered, manoeuvred and persuaded Najib at the insistence of Low to be sent to Abu Dhabi to negotiate the arbitration because he did not want the truth of the IPIC dealings and the "rotten smell" to emerge.