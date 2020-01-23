Najib: I'm not stupid

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Nurbaiti Hamdan
The Star/Asia News Network

KUALA LUMPUR - Datuk Seri Najib Razak has denied keeping former CEO-turned-fugitive Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil in SRC International Sdn Bhd to facilitate the movement of funds between accounts, the High Court heard.

"I can't be so stupid (laughs). Come on," the former prime minister quipped at the SRC International trial here on Wednesday (Jan 22).

This prompted lead prosecutor Datuk V. Sithambaram to reply that he had seen many "very intelligent" people ending up in court in his years of experience.

"I was not aware of what happened. I am saying I am not stupid to do something like this," Najib added.

Sithambaram then suggested that Najib knew what was going on as bank statements would have shown money from Ihsan Perdana Sdn Bhd, an entity established to manage 1Malaysia Development Bhd's corporate social responsibility programmes, landing in his personal account.

"Yes, but those accounts (statements) were not with me. I never authorised it. And there is no evidence to show that," Najib said.

Sithambaram: And I would say sir, for myself, I won't be so stupid to see money, RM42million (S$13.9 million) coming in and going out, without checking.

Najib: That's on you.

Sithambaram: I put it to you that you wilfully appointed Nik Faisal as the mandate holder of account and SRC CEO to accomplish this transfer of funds.

Najib: I totally disagree because there is no evidence to show that.

Nik Faisal was removed from the CEO post in 2014 for financial mismanagement but remained a member on the board of directors in the company.

The Pekan MP is facing seven charges - three for criminal breach of trust, one for abuse of power and three for money laundering involving SRC funds totalling RM42million.

The hearing continues before Justice Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali on Thursday (Jan 23).

