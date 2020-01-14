Najib to initiate contempt proceedings against anti-corruption commission and commissioner

Former prime minister of Malaysia, Datuk Seri Najib Razak (left) and commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), Latheefa Koya.
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Nurbaiti Hamdan
The Star/Asia News Network

KUALA LUMPUR - Datuk Seri Najib Razak will initiate contempt proceedings against the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and its commissioner Latheefa Koya for releasing nine audio recordings implicating the former premier and other high ranking officials.

Lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah confirmed this in a brief text message to The Star here on Monday (Jan 13).

No other details were disclosed but it was understood that the application would be ex-parte.

Last week, Shafee told the press that the MACC had committed sub judice and contempt of court by releasing the purported nine audio recordings implicating high-ranking officials to the public.

The senior lawyer, who is the lead defence counsel for Najib in his ongoing corruption trials relating to 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), said the defence was seriously contemplating a contempt action against the MACC, particularly its commissioner Latheefa Koya.

"Releasing the clips now and discussing in public is in fact sub judice. It is in fact a contempt.

"Was the MACC trying to influence and sub judice the ongoing trial?" he said.

On Jan 8, Latheefa released the recordings in a press conference, alleging "criminal conspiracy at the highest level".

The recordings are said to have taken place between Jan 5, 2016, and July 29, 2016.

The MACC said it received them anonymously just after New Year's Day.

Among other individuals which MACC identified in the audio recordings were former MACC chief Tan Sri Dzulkifli Ahmad, Najib's wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, former Tabung Haji chairman Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim, and Najib's former principal private secretary Tan Sri Shukry Mohd Salleh.

One of the conversations that was played was allegedly between Dzulkifli, who was then a prosecutor at the Attorney General's Chambers, with Najib.

Another one, MACC alleged, was of Rosmah and Najib, where she was heard expressing her displeasure over a certain matter related to MACC investigations.

More about
Corruption Najib Razak Rosmah Mansor trial

TRENDING

FairPrice to pull CNY &#039;funeral&#039; tee from stores
FairPrice to pull CNY 'funeral' tee from stores
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on AYE
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on AYE
Singapore mum confesses: &#039;I was attracted to another man&#039;
Singapore mum confesses: 'I was attracted to another man'
Zoe Tay gives us a low-down on how to look great in your 50s
Zoe Tay gives us a low-down on how to look great in your 50s
Huge sinkhole swallows bus, kills 6 in China
Huge sinkhole swallows bus, kills 6 in China
Local singer Derrick Hoh goes on angry social media rant, deletes a decade&#039;s worth of posts
Local singer Derrick Hoh goes on angry social media rant, deletes a decade's worth of posts
Singapore fan: Jay Chou paid $110 to celebrate my wife&#039;s birthday
Singapore fan: Jay Chou paid $110 to celebrate my wife's birthday
7-year-old girl in JB dies of liver, kidney failure after testing negative for influenza
7-year-old girl in JB dies of liver, kidney failure after testing negative for influenza
Ringgit, oh ringgit
Ringgit, oh ringgit
Indonesian women swear by Madura sticks to please men; doctor warns of infection and cancer risks
Indonesian women swear by Madura sticks to please men; doctor warns of infection and cancer risks
Malaysia police confirms arrests of political party members at private party
Malaysia police confirms arrests of political party members at private party
Malaysia police admits failing to nab Jho Low, still not giving up on bringing him back
Malaysia police admits failing to nab Jho Low, still not giving up on bringing him back

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Photographer shares dramatic photos of Filipino couple&#039;s wedding amidst Taal volcano eruption
Photographer shares dramatic photos of Filipino couple's wedding amidst Taal volcano eruption
CNY hacks: Different types of mandarin oranges
CNY hacks: Different types of mandarin oranges
Starbucks limited-edition pink and yellow drinks, Fragrance bak kwa factory sale &amp; other deals this week
Starbucks limited-edition pink and yellow drinks, Fragrance bak kwa factory sale & other deals this week
High tea promotions in Singapore (Jan 2020)
High tea promotions in Singapore (Jan 2020)

Home Works

House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Malaysian boy&#039;s hilarious reaction to prank delights Twitter users
Malaysian boy's hilarious reaction to prank delights Twitter users
Woman hangs onto Mercedes-Benz&#039;s bonnet as it drives down Rochor Road
Woman hangs onto Mercedes-Benz's bonnet as it drives down Rochor Road
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark

SERVICES