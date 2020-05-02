Najib: Jho Low baited me for scam

KUALA LUMPUR - On his last day of testifying on the stand, Datuk Seri Najib Razak claimed fugitive financier Low Taek Jho had baited him for a scam involving SRC International Sdn Bhd.

The former prime minister was convinced of Low, or better known as Jho Low, as it appeared that the 38-year-old had a special relationship with the Middle East, especially with the Saudis.

Najib, who was under a re-examination by lead counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, said that Low appeared to be closer to the Saudis during dealings that resulted with donations in Najib's bank accounts.

"At that time, it was clear that he (Jho Low) was closer to the Saudis rather than Malaysia's side. He was representing Saudi Arabia at the time," he said here yesterday.

The Pekan MP then repeated his oath again with the Arabic words 'wallahi, wabillahi, watallahi' and swore that he did not know that the RM42 million (S$14 million) in his account - which became the crux of the prosecution's case against him - had originated from SRC International.

"Wallahi, wabillahi, watallahi" is a phrase often used by Muslims to swear in order to prove themselves and this is the second time Najib swore this in the course of his trial.

He said Low had transferred the money as a 'cover-up' so that he would not find out the truth.

"Jho Low made an immense amount of money elsewhere. He must have thought that if he didn't continue to make sure the donations flowed into my account, it would have affected his relationship with me and this would lead me to uncover the scams.