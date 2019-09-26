Najib paid himself $39,450 yearly, court told

KUALA LUMPUR - Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak paid himself RM120,000 (S$39,450) yearly as the chairman of 1Malaysia Development Bhd's (1MDB) board of advisers.

The Pekan MP had set and approved his own annual remuneration for his role in the company, while members of the board received RM96,000 each annually.

Former 1MDB CEO Datuk Shahrol Azral Ibrahim Halmi, 49, told the High Court that Najib made these decisions in his capacity as the chairman.

As the CEO, Shahrol received RM179,000 annually, alongside other directors, namely Tan Sri Ismee Ismail, Tan Sri Ong Gim Huat and Asvin Jethanand.

Meanwhile, board chairman Tan Sri Che Lodin Wok Kamaruddin drew an annual remuneration of RM230,000.

Shahrol said this during an examination-in-chief conducted by lead prosecutor Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram.

The ninth witness in the 1MDB trial referred to several docu-ments, including one on directors' fees.

"I confirm that the content of this letter was on the proposal for allowance and fees for board of directors of 1MDB to the 1MDB shareholder, which was Najib.

"The amounts proposed were actually suggested by Jho Low, who told me that Najib agreed to those payments.

"After the matter was relayed to me by Jho Low, I prepared this letter for the written approval from Najib, " he said.

Shahrol also confirmed that the amounts were paid and received by all of the members on the board annually since the date of its enforcement on April 1,2011.

"As far as I know, there had never been an amendment on the amounts after that, " he said.