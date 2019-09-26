Najib paid himself $39,450 yearly, court told

KUALA LUMPUR - Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak paid himself RM120,000 (S$39,450) yearly as the chairman of 1Malaysia Development Bhd's (1MDB) board of advisers.
The Pekan MP had set and approved his own annual remuneration for his role in the company, while members of the board received RM96,000 each annually.
Former 1MDB CEO Datuk Shahrol Azral Ibrahim Halmi, 49, told the High Court that Najib made these decisions in his capacity as the chairman.
As the CEO, Shahrol received RM179,000 annually, alongside other directors, namely Tan Sri Ismee Ismail, Tan Sri Ong Gim Huat and Asvin Jethanand.
Meanwhile, board chairman Tan Sri Che Lodin Wok Kamaruddin drew an annual remuneration of RM230,000.
Shahrol said this during an examination-in-chief conducted by lead prosecutor Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram.
The ninth witness in the 1MDB trial referred to several docu-ments, including one on directors' fees.
"I confirm that the content of this letter was on the proposal for allowance and fees for board of directors of 1MDB to the 1MDB shareholder, which was Najib.
"The amounts proposed were actually suggested by Jho Low, who told me that Najib agreed to those payments.
"After the matter was relayed to me by Jho Low, I prepared this letter for the written approval from Najib, " he said.
Shahrol also confirmed that the amounts were paid and received by all of the members on the board annually since the date of its enforcement on April 1,2011.
"As far as I know, there had never been an amendment on the amounts after that, " he said.
The High Court also heard that the relationship between Low, who is now in hiding, and Najib, was "symbiotic". Sri Ram: Over this period of time, I'm talking about 2009 to 2010. What impact did Jho Low's statements to you that he had discussions with the prime minister, or something which had to do with the prime minister, have on you? Shahrol: It served to underscore the congruency of what Jho Low is telling me. In other words, the harmony of what Jho Low is telling me and what ended up as when I confirmed with Najib, it strengthened my belief that Jho Low was indeed acting in the best interests of Najib. Sri Ram: What impression came to your mind on the relationship between the accused and Jho Low? Shahrol: I would say that the relationship, if I can use a biological term, my Lord, was symbiotic. The relationship was symbiotic in the sense that Jho Low executes what Najib wants and Najib's role was to approve whatever decisions were required. Sri Ram: Required by whom? Shahrol: Required by, normally the company, but also the government machinery. The hearing continues before Justice Collin Lawrence Sequerah today.
