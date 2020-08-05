Najib: Pakatan Harapan will not benefit from no-confidence motion against Prime Minister

PETALING JAYA - Pakatan Harapan would not benefit from pushing a motion of no-confidence in Parliament, says former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

"If the motion of no-confidence fails in Parliament then the backdoor government excuse can no longer be used. It will not benefit Pakatan Harapan.

"If the motion of no-confidence is successful, then the eighth Prime Minister (Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin) can ask the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to dissolve Parliament and the 15th General Election would be held.

"There is no provision for the eighth Prime Minister to give the prime minister's post to anyone. There is no benefit for Pakatan," Najib said in a Facebook post Thursday (May 7) night.

Jika usul undi tidak percaya PH gagal dalam parlimen, maka alasan kerajaan pintu belakang tidak boleh digunakan lagi.... Posted by Najib Razak on Thursday, May 7, 2020

Najib also questioned if Pakatan really wanted to bring the motion of no-confidence to Parliament.

He said that the it would only show that the motion of no-confidence was "demanded but supposedly rejected without it being taken to Parliament".

On Thursday (May 7), it was reported that former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had sought a motion of no-confidence in Parliament against Muhyiddin during the one-day Dewan Rakyat sitting scheduled on May 18.

Dr Mahathir is believed to have sent the letter to Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof on the proposed motion.

Meanwhile, on May 1, Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal had also proposed a motion of confidence for Dr Mahathir.

However, Mohamad Ariff rejected Shafie's proposed motion.

Mohamad Ariff had said the proposal was not in line with Article 43 of the Federal Constitution as it questioned the power of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on the appointment of a prime minister.