Najib Razak to be questioned over post that allegedly insulted Selangor Sultan

Perak DAP chief Nga Kor Ming said the allegation by Najib Razak that the page was linked to him was baseless, calling it a dirty political tactic against him.
PHOTO: AFP
The Star/Asia News Network

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's ex-prime minister Najib Razak is expected to be questioned by the police soon over a Facebook page that allegedly insulted Selangor Ruler Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

Bukit Aman CID D5 (Prosecution and Legal division) principal assistant director Senior Asst Comm Mior Faridalatrash Wahid said they had contacted Najib on the matter.

"He has agreed to come to Bukit Aman soon to help us with our investigation... We have already completed the sedition investigation and are still probing the slander angle, " he said on Friday (Oct 11).

Police, he said, would also be calling on Perak DAP chief Nga Kor Ming to give another statement in the investigation.

It was reported that police were investigating the case after reports were lodged over the "Nga Kor Ming Super Fans Page" for allegedly insulting Sultan Sharafuddin.

In a statement, he said there were at least two "mirror pages" called "Nga Kor Ming Super Fans Page" and that their content showed that they only came into existence between November 2018 and August this year.

Nga said the allegation by Najib that the page was linked to him was baseless, calling it a dirty political tactic against him.

He also said he had ordered his senior private secretary Tan Tiong Yih to lodge a police report on Wednesday and provide authorities with evidence.

More about
Najib Razak Malaysian royalty Sedition

