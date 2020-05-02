Najib Razak's wife Rosmah Mansor turns up for graft trial with ambulance in tow

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
The Star/Asia News Network

KUALA LUMPUR - Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former prime minister Najib Razak arrived at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex on Wednesday (Feb 5) to face graft charges over her involvement in a solar hybrid project.

She did not turn up at the High Court on Monday on what was supposed to be the first day of her graft trial.

She was admitted to a private hospital for treatment on Tuesday, as confirmed by her lawyer Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader.

Rosmah arrived in a black car with black-tinted windows, with an ambulance in tow and entered the court complex at 9.55am.

Rosmah, who was decked out in all-green flowery baju kurung, looked cheerful and smiled to media personnel who were taking photos of her arrival.

She will be represented by Datuk Jagjit Singh, Manjeet Singh Dhillon and Datuk Akberdeen Abdul Kader.

Lead prosecutor Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram is expected to read his opening statement of Rosmah's role in the charges laid against her.

She is facing three charges of graft and soliciting of bribery.

All of the charges are framed under Section 16(a)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009.

Rosmah faces imprisonment of up to 20 years and a fine of no less than five times the amount of gratification or RM10,000 (S$3,328), whichever is higher, if convicted.

