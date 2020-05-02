Najib Razak's wife Rosmah Mansor turns up for graft trial with ambulance in tow

KUALA LUMPUR - Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former prime minister Najib Razak arrived at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex on Wednesday (Feb 5) to face graft charges over her involvement in a solar hybrid project.

She did not turn up at the High Court on Monday on what was supposed to be the first day of her graft trial.

She was admitted to a private hospital for treatment on Tuesday, as confirmed by her lawyer Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader.

Rosmah arrived in a black car with black-tinted windows, with an ambulance in tow and entered the court complex at 9.55am.

Rosmah, who was decked out in all-green flowery baju kurung, looked cheerful and smiled to media personnel who were taking photos of her arrival.

She will be represented by Datuk Jagjit Singh, Manjeet Singh Dhillon and Datuk Akberdeen Abdul Kader.