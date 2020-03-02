Najib, Rosmah in neighbouring courtrooms for separate trials

KUALA LUMPUR - For the first time, Malaysia is seeing former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor simultaneously standing trial at the High Courts here, with each facing criminal charges of their own.

Monday (Feb 3) is the first day of hearing for Rosmah, 69, who is accused of three counts of graft amounting to hundreds of millions of ringgit involving a solar hybrid project in Sarawak.

She allegedly solicited for herself a RM187.5 million (S$62.4 million)bribe from Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd managing director Saidi Abang Samsudin, through her former aide Datuk Rizal Mansor.

The money was a reward for helping Jepak Holdings obtain a project, through direct negotiations with the Education Ministry, for installing solar hybrid systems and the maintenance and operation of diesel generators for 369 rural schools in Sarawak.

The project, known as "Project Bersepadu Sistem Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Hibrid", was valued at RM1.25bil, and RM187.5 million is 15 per cent of that amount.

For the second charge, she was accused of receiving RM1.5 million from Saidi as a reward for assisting Jepak Holdings obtain the same project.