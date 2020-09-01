Najib shocked, lawyer cries contempt after wire-tapped conversations exposed

Soon after MACC's revelation, Najib said outside the High Court that he was shocked at the anti-graft commission's action.

"I will look into what could be done legally. During that time, I was the head of government, " he said.

"This is the first this has happened in history, " he said.

Najib, who was on the stand earlier at the SRC International trial, said he would study the content of the recordings and had referred the matter to his lawyer.

However, he did not confirm nor deny whether the conversations took place, adding that he would be looking into possible legal action as the recordings appeared to have been derived from taps on his phone.

At a press conference later, Najib rubbished the notion that he was reprimanded by his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor in the recordings.

"Conversations with my wife are private. It is every citizen's right to discuss anything (with their spouse) as long as it is not disclosed to public, " he said.

Asked whether Rosmah had tried to advise him on government matters, Najib said anyone could offer their opinions but it was he who would make the final decision.

The former premier also questioned the timing of the recordings' release.

"What is the motive... does it have anything to do with the Kimanis by-election? I also wonder whether any party have the right to wire tap a PM, let alone his conversation with heads of states. This will impact diplomatic ties and Malaysian interests with other countries.

"These are the questions that must be answered promptly, " he said.