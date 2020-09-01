Najib shocked, lawyer cries contempt after wire-tapped conversations exposed

Soon after MACC's revelation, Najib said outside the High Court that he was shocked at the anti-graft commission's action.
"I will look into what could be done legally. During that time, I was the head of government, " he said.
"This is the first this has happened in history, " he said.
Najib, who was on the stand earlier at the SRC International trial, said he would study the content of the recordings and had referred the matter to his lawyer.
However, he did not confirm nor deny whether the conversations took place, adding that he would be looking into possible legal action as the recordings appeared to have been derived from taps on his phone.
At a press conference later, Najib rubbished the notion that he was reprimanded by his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor in the recordings.
"Conversations with my wife are private. It is every citizen's right to discuss anything (with their spouse) as long as it is not disclosed to public, " he said.
Asked whether Rosmah had tried to advise him on government matters, Najib said anyone could offer their opinions but it was he who would make the final decision.
The former premier also questioned the timing of the recordings' release.
"What is the motive... does it have anything to do with the Kimanis by-election? I also wonder whether any party have the right to wire tap a PM, let alone his conversation with heads of states. This will impact diplomatic ties and Malaysian interests with other countries.
"These are the questions that must be answered promptly, " he said.
Asked whether he knew which agency had the capabilities to conduct wire taps, Najib said he knew but could not disclose it. "Whether these wire tappings followed procedures, that is what we want to find out - whether it is illegal or legal. If its illegal, then they have to answer for it, " Najib said. Rosmah, who was also implicated in the recordings, is keeping mum on the matter. A woman purported to be her, was heard saying: "Darling, you are the prime minister. You should take charge, not anybody else... and you got fools around you." Outside the High Court, she said: "My lawyers will take care of it." When asked whether she would be suing MACC, Rosmah said: "I have nothing to say." She was at the court over a corruption case involving a solar hybrid project in Sarawak.
