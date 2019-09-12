Najib spent S$152,000 for a luxury watch as a birthday gift to Rosmah

KUALA LUMPUR - Datuk Seri Najib Razak spent US$130,625 (S$152,000) for a luxury watch in 2014 as a birthday gift for his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, the High Court heard.

The watch was purchased at a Chanel boutique in Honolulu, US, on Dec 22, 2014.

"The purchase at Chanel in Honolulu was a watch that I bought as a gift for my wife's birthday in December, " he said here on Monday (Dec 9).

The 66-year-old Pekan MP said this during an examination-in-chief at the SRC International trial when he was asked by his lawyer Rahmat Hazlan about two controversial transactions through a credit card.

The other transaction was RM127,017.46 (S$41,500) at Shangri-La Hotel in Bangkok in January 2015.