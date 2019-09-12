Najib spent S$152,000 for a luxury watch as a birthday gift to Rosmah

A photo taken on Oct 4, 2018, shows Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak and his wife Rosmah Mansor leaving the Kuala Lumpur Courts Complex, where they both appeared in separate courts.
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
The Star/Asia News Network

KUALA LUMPUR - Datuk Seri Najib Razak spent US$130,625 (S$152,000) for a luxury watch in 2014 as a birthday gift for his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, the High Court heard.

The watch was purchased at a Chanel boutique in Honolulu, US, on Dec 22, 2014.

"The purchase at Chanel in Honolulu was a watch that I bought as a gift for my wife's birthday in December, " he said here on Monday (Dec 9).

The 66-year-old Pekan MP said this during an examination-in-chief at the SRC International trial when he was asked by his lawyer Rahmat Hazlan about two controversial transactions through a credit card.

The other transaction was RM127,017.46 (S$41,500) at Shangri-La Hotel in Bangkok in January 2015.

"Regarding the Shangri-La transaction, just after my trip to Kota Bharu to check on the flood situation there, I continued my private vacation in Bangkok, Thailand where I flew to straight from Kota Bharu.

"Although this was a private trip, I took the opportunity to meet with my Thai counterpart, (Thailand's Prime Minister) Prayut Chan-o-cha, to discuss how the Thai government would be able to help us with the bad flood situation, " he said.

Mr Najib added that the money spent at the Shangri-La covered his stay as well as that of the supporting staff that accompanied him, unexpected expenses and required expenses throughout the trip.

"It is within my right to claim the expenses from the government considering that I worked on my trip."

"However, I chose to bear the expenses because I didn't want to complicate matters and I exercised my discretion, " he said.

Mr Najib, who was reading from his 243-page statement, said he was meticulous about expenses.

"My lawyer had prepared a breakdown of the funds used in the account including the credit card expenses from August 2013 until March 2015.

"The total of my personal spending was 0.4 per cent from the funds received in the account, " he said.

Najib is facing seven charges - three for criminal breach of trust, one for abuse of power and three for money laundering involving SRC International funds totalling RM42mil.

The hearing continues before Justice Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali on Tuesday.

More about
Najib Razak Rosmah Mansor

TRENDING

Fight breaks out at Jewel Changi Airport; 2 men arrested
Fight breaks out at Jewel Changi Airport; 2 men arrested
Malaysian gymnast stripped of gold medal as SEA Games rhythmic gymnastics controversy continues
Malaysian gymnast stripped of gold medal as SEA Games rhythmic gymnastics controversy continues
This luxury confinement centre in Singapore which costs $12k per stay is making me want to have my first child
This luxury confinement centre in Singapore which costs $12k per stay is making me want to have my first child
Thai man freezes to death after giving his blankets to daughter
Thai man freezes to death after giving his blankets to daughter
Consumers to pay GST for Netflix and other overseas digital services: 5 other policy changes from Jan 1
Consumers to pay GST for Netflix and other overseas digital services: 5 other policy changes from Jan 1
Joseph Schooling getting thicc? So what, say netizens
Joseph Schooling getting thicc? So what, say netizens
Family of 3 spotted on Vespa sparks concern among Singapore netizens
Family of 3 spotted on Vespa sparks concern among Singapore netizens
Najib spent S$152,000 for a luxury watch as a birthday gift to Rosmah
Najib spent S$152,000 for a luxury watch as a birthday gift to Rosmah
Local hotpot restaurant continues sale of rabbit meat dishes despite social media outcry
Local hotpot restaurant continues sale of rabbit meat dishes despite social media outcry
DJ Lim Peifen responds to flak after son allowed into Jewel Changi Airport attraction without proper footwear
DJ Lim Peifen responds to flak after son allowed into Jewel Changi Airport attraction without proper footwear
Hannah Quinlivan posts video of son posing and asking daddy Jay Chou to follow suit, netizens melt
Hannah Quinlivan posts video of son posing and asking daddy Jay Chou to follow suit, netizens melt
Boy or girl? Jordan Chan and Cherrie Ying expecting baby No. 2
Boy or girl? Jordan Chan and Cherrie Ying expecting baby No. 2

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

12.12: 50% off at Crystal Jade, $10 Ippudo ramen &amp; other deals this week
12.12: 50% off at Crystal Jade, $10 Ippudo ramen & other deals this week
7 things you might not know all SQ girls can do
7 things you might not know all SQ girls can do
How to prove adultery for divorce purposes in Singapore
How to prove adultery for divorce purposes in Singapore
Guide to choosing the best digital door locks for your homes and businesses in Singapore 2019
Guide to choosing the best digital door locks for your homes and businesses in Singapore 2019

Home Works

In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste
In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste
How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time
How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time
How to design a balcony
How to design a balcony
11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs
11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Just the tip: Dickinson a charming millennial comedy about a girl ahead of her time
Just the tip: Dickinson a charming millennial comedy about a girl ahead of her time
Remember him? Former Energy boyband member Chang Shu-wei doesn&#039;t miss being an idol
Remember him? Former Energy boyband member Chang Shu-wei doesn't miss being an idol
Peeping tom in Thailand caught in the act in video taken by victim
Peeping tom in Thailand caught in the act in video taken by victim
Woman, 53, found dead in Geylang hotel room
Woman, 53, found dead in Geylang hotel room

SERVICES