Najib tells court all money from his account used for CSR programmes

Najib: I did not know at that time.

Sithambaram: But you spent every sen of it?

Najib: Yes.

Sithambaram: In December (2014), RM27million went into your account. Did you know that?

Najib: At that time, I did not know.

Sithambaram: But you spent it?

Najib: Yes, I spent it. It was the CSR fund that I had.

The Pekan MP also denied keeping former CEO turned fugitive Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil in SRC International to facilitate the movement of funds between accounts.

"I can't be so stupid (laughs). Come on, " he quipped.