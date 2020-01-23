Najib tells court all money from his account used for CSR programmes

KUALA LUMPUR - The High Court heard that Datuk Seri Najib Razak spent tens of millions of ringgit that were credited into his personal bank accounts between 2014 and 2015 for corporate social responsibility (CSR) programmes.
The former prime minister admitted to spending the money in his accounts for CSR purposes but maintained that he did not know the funds came from SRC International Sdn Bhd.
Najib was cross examined by lead prosecutor Datuk V. Sithambaram in the SRC International trial, where he is accused of misappropriating RM42million (S$13.9 million) in SRC's funds.
Sithambaram: RM27million went into your account in July (2014). You said you did not know?
Najib: Yes, I did not know that it was SRC's money. I only knew much later.
Sithambaram: But you spent every sen of it?
Najib: Yes.
Sithambaram: Did you know that RM5million went into your account in September (2014)?
Najib: I did not know at that time. Sithambaram: But you spent every sen of it? Najib: Yes. Sithambaram: In December (2014), RM27million went into your account. Did you know that? Najib: At that time, I did not know. Sithambaram: But you spent it? Najib: Yes, I spent it. It was the CSR fund that I had. The Pekan MP also denied keeping former CEO turned fugitive Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil in SRC International to facilitate the movement of funds between accounts. "I can't be so stupid (laughs). Come on, " he quipped. This prompted Sithambaram to reply that he had seen many "very intelligent" people ending up in court in his four decades of experience. "I was not aware of what happened. I am saying I am not stupid to do something like this, " Najib added. Sithambaram then suggested that Najib knew what was going on as bank statements would have shown money from Ihsan Perdana Sdn Bhd, an entity established to manage 1Malaysia Development Bhd's corporate social responsibility programmes, landing into his personal account. "Yes, but those accounts (statements) were not with me. I never authorised it. "And there is no evidence to show that, " Najib said. Sithambaram: And I would say sir, for myself, I won't be so stupid to see money RM42million coming in and going out, without checking. Najib: That's on you. Sithambaram: I put it to you, that you wilfully appoint Nik Faisal as the mandate holder of account and SRC CEO to accomplish this transfer of funds. Najib: I totally disagree because there is no evidence to show that. Nik Faisal was removed from the CEO post in 2014 for financial mismanagement but remained a member on the board of directors in the company. Najib is facing seven charges - three for criminal breach of trust, one for abuse of power and three for money laundering involving SRC funds totalling RM42million. The hearing continues before Justice Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali today.
