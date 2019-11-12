Najib tells court he sacked ministers for making statements outside Cabinet

KUALA LUMPUR - Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal were fired because the duo made statements outside Cabinet meetings, Datuk Seri Najib Razak told the High Court on Tuesday (Dec 10).

The former prime minister said this when questioned by Attorney General Tan Sri Tommy Thomas, who sits as prosecutor for Najib's SRC International Sdn Bhd trial.

(Muhyiddin was deputy prime minister, while Shafie was rural and regional development minister before being sacked).

The court heard that Muhyiddin and Shafie were sacked from the posts after making statements on 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) outside Cabinet meetings in 2015.

Thomas: Serving as prime minister gives one the influence and power to appoint individuals to positions; it gives the power of appointment?

Najib: Yes, that is the power of the prime minister but it has its limit.

Thomas: Along with the power to appoint, there is power to fire?

Najib: Correct, but a prime minister needs to use the power prudently.

Thomas: You were not shy to use that power as you fired your then deputy prime minister and Shafie.

Najib: I didn't just use my power that way.