Najib to testify at trial of former 1MDB unit SRC International on Tuesday

KUALA LUMPUR - Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak will be telling his side of the story when he takes the stand as a witness on Tuesday (Dec 3) at a trial related to the scandal surrounding 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Najib is accused of misappropriating RM 42 million (S$13.8 million) of funds from SRC International, a former 1MDB unit.

His lawyer Harvinderjit Singh confirmed that Najib would be the defence's first witness as the defence trial unravels on Tuesday.

This marks the first time a former premier is taking the stand in the court of law.

On Nov 11, Justice Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali ordered the 66-year-old Pekan Member of Parliament to enter his defence after ruling that the prosecution had proven a prima facie case against him.

Najib had chosen to give sworn evidence in his defence trial.

This would mean that Najib is subjected to cross-examination by the prosecution.

The prosecution trial lasted 58 days with 57 witnesses called to the stand.

During the trial, the prosecution tendered more than 750 exhibits, including bank documents relating to Najib's bank accounts, cash transactions, minutes of meetings and Blackberry Messenger chats over Najib's transactions.

Najib was accused of using his positions as the prime minister and the finance minister to receive a RM42 million gratification when he took part in the government's decision in providing a guarantee for a loan of RM4 billion from the Retirement Fund Inc (KWAP) to SRC.