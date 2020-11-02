Najib told former envoy purpose of Saudi donation, court hears

KUALA LUMPUR - A former Malaysian ambassador to Saudi Arabia told the High Court that he was informed by Najib Razak about the purpose of the Saudi donation to Malaysia and not by the palace.

Datuk Prof Syed Omar Al-Saggaf, 76, said he was told by the former prime minister that the donation would be used for election purposes after the latter had a private meeting with the Saudi King in 2010.

The fourth witness in the defence trial of Najib, who is accused of misappropriating of RM42 million (S$14 million) in SRC Internationa's funds, was an ambassador to Saudi Arabia between 2008 and 2013 and a permanent Malaysian representative to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

He was testifying in the cross-examination by lead prosecutor V. Sithambaram in Kuala Lumpur on Monday (Feb 10).

Datuk Sithambaram: You said the money was for assisting the (previous) government in winning the 14th General Election so that the same government stays in power. Is this correct?

Prof Syed Omar: I only know that King Abdullah (Abdulaziz Al-Saud) expressed his support. I don't know what happened after that. Najib told me that the funds were to be used for the election, not the palace.

Mr Sithambaram: So you did not hear King Abdullah saying that the money was for the election?

Prof Syed Omar: No.

Mr Sithambaram: You personally did not hear what they said to each other (during the meeting) and you do not have personal knowledge that it was for the election?

Prof Syed Omar: No.

Mr Sithambaram: So whether this was true or not, you don't know.

Prof Syed Omar: I don't know.