Najib was 'briefed' to say Jho Low had no role in 1MDB, former aide testifies

KUALA LUMPUR - A key witness in the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) trial denied trying to implicate Datuk Seri Najib Razak in the scandal and being in cahoots with fugitive financier Low Taek Jho.

During a fast-paced moment during a cross-examination yesterday, Najib's lead counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah grilled Datuk Amhari Efendi Nazaruddin, 43, for being inconsistent with his testimony.

Shafee: You are inconsistent because you are not telling the truth and fabricating the evidence. That's how you want to implicate Najib. By saying Low's instructions were Najib's instructions.

Amhari: I disagree.

Shafee: When in fact you work hand-in-hand with Low. That is why you were rewarded with US$1million (S$1.3 million); US$200,000 in an unpaid loan and in your bank account.

Amhari: I disagree.

(The court had earlier heard testimonies that Amhari was shocked when he was informed by his bank of some US$800,000 in his bank account and that he took a US$200,000 loan from Low).

Earlier, the cross-examination turned into a language class when the defence counsel grilled the witness on his choice of words in his 77-page statement.