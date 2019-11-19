Najib's objective was to conceal the truth: Prosecutor Sri Ram

KUALA LUMPUR - The prosecution in the third criminal trial of Datuk Seri Najib Razak is set to prove the extent the former premier had gone to remove material from an official record, which it claimed was done to "conceal the truth" surrounding the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal.

Lead prosecutor Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram (pic) said Najib knew that if the truth had emerged, he would be exposed to civil or criminal liability.

He was delivering the opening statement in the joint trial of Najib and ex-1MDB chief executive officer Arul Kanda Kandasamy here yesterday.

Sri Ram said the hearing, dubbed the PAC trial, was an offshoot of the 1MDB scandal.

He narrated the chronology of how Najib had vested interest in 1MDB by holding shares in it, and how he received large amounts of money belonging to 1MDB and lied to the world at large that they were a donation from Saudi Arabia.

"The adage is that the truth will be out. That happened here. Sometime in early July 2015, the 1MDB scandal broke. It received wide publicity. Najib then began to cover his tracks, " he said.

According to Sri Ram, much of what Najib did in the PAC trial allegations formed part of the ongoing trial in the 1MDB case before Justice Collin Lawrence Sequerah.

"One of the steps that Najib took to cover his tracks on the extent of his role and that of fugitive financier Low Taek Jho in the business and affairs of 1MDB gives rise to the charge in this case. His objective was to conceal the truth.

"In due course, the Auditor-General prepared his report on 1MDB. There were passages in that report that caused concern to Najib, though they were true in fact. He became nonplussed, if not agitated, " he added.

Sri Ram said Najib used his position as the then prime minister and finance minister to direct the removal of material information.

"He did so with a corrupt intention as required by Section 23 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, " he added.