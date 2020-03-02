Najib's wife Rosmah says taken ill, her graft trial adjourned to Wednesday

KUALA LUMPUR - The highly-anticipated start of the graft trial of Rosmah Mansor, the wife of ex-Malaysian premier Najib Razak, on Monday (Feb 3) came to naught, after she said through her lawyer that she was taken ill.

Her counsel, Datuk Jagjit Singh, informed the High Court that Rosmah was too unwell to attend court, and has been given sick leave until next week, due to a "serious" medical condition.

High Court judge Justice Mohamed Zaini Mazlan, however, only allowed court to be adjourned for the day, and for Tuesday (Feb 4) date to be vacated.

Justice Mohamed Zaini set Wednesday as the new starting date for Rosmah's graft trial.

Mr Jagjit, in explaining why his client was absent, said that Rosmah was suffering from severe recurrent neck pain, apart from dizziness and osteoarthritis to the knees.

His explanation invited laughter in court when he said that it was a life-threatening condition based on his search on Google.

The judge had asked: "Where does it state that it is a life-threatening condition?"

Mr Jagjit replied: "I got it from Google search (of the symptoms)."