Nature lovers in Malaysia upset sun bear allowed to be kept as pet

MIRI - Nature lovers are up in arms after finding a sun bear, a totally protected species, locked up under cruel conditions in a residential home in Demak Laut housing estate in Kuching.

The person keeping the bear reported has a licence to do so.

Malaysian Nature Society (MNS) national council member Musa Musbah, who is also MNS Miri chairman, said on Tuesday (Sept 24) that he had received an SOS from a member of the public over the case.

"The sun bear is locked up in a small steel enclosure in a house in Demak Laut in Kuching.

"I have spoken with my MNS counterparts in Kuching and also with the forestry authorities. Apparently, the Sarawak Forest Department issued a licence to the resident to keep the sun bear.

"How can this be?