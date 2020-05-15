Negri Sembilan brushes aside claims of state government collapse

SEREMBAN - Recent developments in Kedah have set off rumblings in other states, with Negri Sembilan Pakatan Harapan insisting that the state will not fall while Johor Pakatan claims that it has Perikatan Nasional assemblymen on their side.

First-term Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said that he has faith in the state's 20 Pakatan assemblymen, adding that they have no reason to defect or abandon Pakatan.

"Although several Pakatan state governments may have collapsed, it should not have any bearing on us.

"I have no reason to doubt my assemblymen.

"The rest I leave to Allah, " he said here yesterday after receiving household items worth RM24,500 (S$8,000) for 500 families in the B40 group from Bumi Alam Welfare and Education Association.

Aminuddin, who is from PKR, was asked if he was confident that all Pakatan assemblymen in Negri Sembilan would remain loyal to their parties following the collapse of the Johor, Melaka and Perak governments.

There had been speculation for several months that at least four assemblymen were planning to defect.

They are Ampangan assemblyman Dr Mohamad Rafie Ab Malek, Michael Yek (Chuah), Ismail Ahmad (Labu) and Bakri Sawir (Klawang).

In early March, all, except Dr Mohamad Rafie from PKR, who did not respond to queries, had vehemently denied any plans to defect.

Aminuddin said every Pakatan wakil rakyat should remember that voters gave them their support based on the party ticket they contested.

"We should never betray our voters.

"If you (Pakatan assemblyman) think you no longer have faith in your party, you can always contest on another party ticket in the next polls, " he added.

Asked why some PKR members in other states were defecting although they can be sued for RM10mil by the party, Aminuddin said the sum was not important.

"What is most important is that you cannot afford to betray the people who put you there, " he said.

In 2018, all PKR candidates for GE14 signed a legal document which makes them liable to a RM10mil fine in the event they defected.

In Johor Baru, the state Pakatan claimed they have the support of several Perikatan assemblymen.

Its chief Aminolhuda Hassan said that despite having the numbers, Pakatan would only announce the crossover later.

"Although we have the numbers of those wanting to support us due to cracks in Perikatan Nasional, we will not take this opportunity to make any move as we feel that the time is not right with the Covid-19 pandemic and unstable economy.

"When the time is suitable, we will make the announcement, " he said in a press conference after the state assembly sitting yesterday.