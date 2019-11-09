Neighbour saves sisters trapped in Sarawak house fire

PHOTO: Pixabay
Andy Chua
The Star/Asia News Network

SIBU, Malaysia - Two sisters were rescued by their neighbour in the nick of time from their burning house.

Nur Qhasseh Larrisha Laura Azuan, seven, and Nur Arisha Alysha Abdullah, eight, were asleep when the fire started.

The blaze destroyed four wooden houses in Jalan Amoy here yesterday morning, leaving 17 people from four families with only the clothes on their back.

The siblings were not in school due to the UPSR examination.

"I am thankful that they were rescued by their neighbour who rushed in and grabbed the girls from the house, " said headmistress Veronica Su who was at the scene.

Nur Qhasseh is in Year One while Nur Arisha is a Year Two pupil of SK St Rita.

Su said at the time of the fire, the children's parents were at work.

Their father is a storekeeper while the mother works in a bird's nest processing factory.

The neighbour, Guba Nuli, a 48-year-old odd job worker, stayed with the girls until their mother rushed home.

According to acting deputy director of Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department Tiong Ling Hii, firemen who arrived at the scene about 10 minutes after receiving a distress call could not do much as the fire was already at its height.

"We received a distress call from at 8.33am. We rushed 21 firemen in two engines to the scene. When they got there, the fire had already destroyed 90 per cent of the houses, " he said.

He said the most they could do was to prevent the fire from spreading to the adjacent houses.

The fire was put under control at 9.08am.

"We are investigating the cause of the fire and tallying the total losses, " Tiong said.

More about
malaysia fires Rescue

TRENDING

Christopher Lee didn&#039;t want kids initially out of love for Fann Wong
Christopher Lee didn't want kids initially out of love for Fann Wong
4 arrested after Ghim Moh wedding turns violent
4 arrested after Ghim Moh wedding turns violent
Woman in China tries to suck venom from snake bite, says she saw it on TV
Woman in China tries to suck venom from snake bite, says she saw it on TV
Japanese man helps to pick up litter simply because he likes Singapore
Japanese man helps to pick up litter simply because he likes Singapore
Mistress sued for $2m says wife of lover bribed tenant to get details of money he had given her
Mistress sued for $2m says wife of lover bribed tenant to get details of money he had given her
No joke: Malaysian man meets doppelganger at wedding ceremony
No joke: Malaysian man meets doppelganger at wedding ceremony
Shanghai Disneyland now allows food, but not durian
Shanghai Disneyland now allows food, but not durian
Tearful Jack Ma bids Alibaba farewell with rock star show
Tearful Jack Ma bids Alibaba farewell with rock star show
Chinese man&#039;s blood turns milky-white after eating 4 mooncakes every day despite kidney problems
Chinese man's blood turns milky-white after eating 4 mooncakes every day despite kidney problems
Jean Yip&#039;s daughter Cheryl Wee gives birth to baby No. 2
Jean Yip's daughter Cheryl Wee gives birth to baby No. 2
Aaron Kwok dancing to Baby Shark might be the purest thing you&#039;ll see today
Aaron Kwok dancing to Baby Shark might be the purest thing you'll see today
Lawrence Wong says bubble tea made his face sag, but he hasn&#039;t stopped drinking it
Lawrence Wong says bubble tea made his face sag, but he hasn't stopped drinking it

LIFESTYLE

How much do you need to buy your first home in Singapore?
How much do you need to buy your first home in Singapore?
Mom&#039;s Touch - the fast food joint that wants to replace your mum&#039;s cooking
Mom's Touch - the fast food joint that wants to replace your mum's cooking
How to solve the 5 most common home maintenance problems
How to solve the 5 most common home maintenance problems
McDonald&#039;s offers 40 days of 1-for-1 deals &amp; other deals this week
McDonald's offers 40 days of 1-for-1 deals & other deals this week

Home Works

How to solve the 5 most common home maintenance problems
How to solve the 5 most common home maintenance problems
6 Scandinavian HDB living rooms that are worth copying
6 Scandinavian HDB living rooms that are worth copying
Be inspired by these gorgeous playrooms on Instagram
Be inspired by these gorgeous playrooms on Instagram
6 homes that will let you live out your K-drama fantasies
6 homes that will let you live out your K-drama fantasies

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Homeowner uses diaper to stop aircon leak and other useful diaper #lifehacks
Diaper hack? Homeowner uses diaper to stop aircon leak
Malaysian driver slammed for not honking at fellow driver who fell asleep at the wheel
Malaysian driver slammed for not honking at fellow driver who fell asleep at the wheel
China mum sells off twin babies for $12,600, buys new phone
China mum sells off twin babies for $12,600, buys new phone
Aaron Kwok drives Lamborghini to buy diapers, gets stuck in traffic due to street rally
Aaron Kwok drives Lamborghini to buy diapers, gets stuck in traffic due to street rally

SERVICES