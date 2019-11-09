Neighbour saves sisters trapped in Sarawak house fire

SIBU, Malaysia - Two sisters were rescued by their neighbour in the nick of time from their burning house.

Nur Qhasseh Larrisha Laura Azuan, seven, and Nur Arisha Alysha Abdullah, eight, were asleep when the fire started.

The blaze destroyed four wooden houses in Jalan Amoy here yesterday morning, leaving 17 people from four families with only the clothes on their back.

The siblings were not in school due to the UPSR examination.

"I am thankful that they were rescued by their neighbour who rushed in and grabbed the girls from the house, " said headmistress Veronica Su who was at the scene.

Nur Qhasseh is in Year One while Nur Arisha is a Year Two pupil of SK St Rita.