New detainees at Immigration detention centres in Malaysia to be screened for Covid-19, says Health DG

PETALING JAYA - All new detainees entering immigration detention centres will be screened for Covid-19, says Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Dr Noor Hisham said this new policy has been implemented not by the Health Ministry but by Immigration director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud.

He said this follows a rise of Covid-19 cases at three Immigration detention centres in Bukit Jalil, Semenyih and Sepang.

"We are also concerned about the employees and will provide screening for those who are involved in managing the detention centres. We have identified that detention centres as a high-risk area," he said during his daily press briefing on Tuesday (May 26).

Dr Noor Hisham added that investigation into the source of infection in the detention centres was currently on-going.

"We are investigating the cause of infection because the detention centres are in a confined space but it is under control at the moment.

"We are also investigating where the source of infection came from. It is possible that the transmission (of the virus) is from those (who were detained) from the enhanced movement control order (MCO) operation to Block A or employees who are providing cleaning services that carried the infection," he said.

Dr Noor Hisham explained that the detention centre in Bukit Jalil was divided into Block A, B, C and D.

He said that Block A detainees consisted of those who were detained before March 18 while those in Block B and C were those detained from the enhanced MCO operation.

"We were told that there was no mixing of detainees from Block A, B and C," he said, adding that Block D was for women and children detainees.

Dr Noor Hisham assured the public that decontamination has been done on all three detention centres.

"What is important for us is to focus not just on the Immigration detention centres but also the prisons and also other types of detention centres.

"This is important because we realised that if there is an outbreak in detention centres, this is what is expected to happen. In the next couple of days, there will be an increase in cases. So, what we have to do is to screen everyone and those positive, we will isolate them in the hospital and those negative will be quarantined for 14 days," he said.

