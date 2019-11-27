New KL mall Pavilion Bukit Jalil secures 1mil sq ft confirmed tenants

KUALA LUMPUR - The Pavilion Bukit Jalil shopping mall, which will open in 2021, has secured one million sq ft of confirmed tenants and is on track to secure another 300,000 sq ft of confirmed tenants.

Pavilion Bukit Jalil retail planner Datuk Joyce Yap said the group is actively seeking new-to-market brands locally and from abroad.

"Despite current market conditions, there are still many regional brands interested to enter Malaysia because of our strong fundamentals and low business cost," she said in her speech during a media event to announce the mall's new tenants today.

With 1.8 million sq ft of retail space, Pavilion Bukit Jalil will be the crown jewel of the integrated Bukit Jalil City, comprising retail, residential, commercial and hospitality components.

Pavilion Bukit Jalil will be the largest shopping mall within a 10km radius.

Anchor tenants include Parkson, Dadi Cinema, Food Republic, The Food Merchant, Harvey Norman and Pavilion Bukit Jalil Ice Rink.

Based on reports, Bukit Jalil City, which has an estimated gross development value of RM4billion (S$1.3billion), is a collaboration between Malton and Pavilion KL. Launched in 2015, the 50-acre project will comprise three phases.

The first phase comprises 112 signature shop offices and have been fully sold since its launch in 2015.

The second phase, also fully sold, consists of 1098 units of luxury serviced apartments and 44 units of retail shops.

The third phase comprises the two towers of The Park 2.