New KL mall Pavilion Bukit Jalil secures 1mil sq ft confirmed tenants

PHOTO: Facebook/bukitjalilpavilion
Eugene Mahalingam
The Star/Asia News Network

KUALA LUMPUR - The Pavilion Bukit Jalil shopping mall, which will open in 2021, has secured one million sq ft of confirmed tenants and is on track to secure another 300,000 sq ft of confirmed tenants.

Pavilion Bukit Jalil retail planner Datuk Joyce Yap said the group is actively seeking new-to-market brands locally and from abroad.

"Despite current market conditions, there are still many regional brands interested to enter Malaysia because of our strong fundamentals and low business cost," she said in her speech during a media event to announce the mall's new tenants today.

With 1.8 million sq ft of retail space, Pavilion Bukit Jalil will be the crown jewel of the integrated Bukit Jalil City, comprising retail, residential, commercial and hospitality components.

Pavilion Bukit Jalil will be the largest shopping mall within a 10km radius.

Anchor tenants include Parkson, Dadi Cinema, Food Republic, The Food Merchant, Harvey Norman and Pavilion Bukit Jalil Ice Rink.

Based on reports, Bukit Jalil City, which has an estimated gross development value of RM4billion (S$1.3billion), is a collaboration between Malton and Pavilion KL. Launched in 2015, the 50-acre project will comprise three phases.

The first phase comprises 112 signature shop offices and have been fully sold since its launch in 2015.

The second phase, also fully sold, consists of 1098 units of luxury serviced apartments and 44 units of retail shops.

The third phase comprises the two towers of The Park 2.

More about
malaysia Malls Property market / sector Business

TRENDING

Air stewardess reminds fellow cabin crew not to lift passengers&#039; luggage after colleague broke her arm
Air stewardess reminds fellow cabin crew not to lift passengers' luggage after colleague broke her arm
Godfrey Gao reportedly rushed to hospital after collapsing on set of TV show
Godfrey Gao dies after collapsing on set of Chinese variety show: Reports
How much money should we give our parents every month?
How much money should we give our parents every month?
Why I have no intention of taking over my parents&#039; business and becoming my own boss
Why I have no intention of taking over my parents' business and becoming my own boss
Jordan Chan faces jail for photo of his ballot paper
Jordan Chan faces jail for photo of his ballot paper
Neighbours worried for elderly woman&#039;s life after she refused to leave burning flat in Lavender
Neighbours worried for elderly woman's life after she refused to leave burning flat in Lavender
Withholding original PSLE results slips due to unpaid school fees a longstanding practice: MOE
Withholding original PSLE results slips due to unpaid school fees a longstanding practice: MOE
Miss Universe Singapore costume draws flak from designers, netizens
Miss Universe Singapore costume draws flak from designers, netizens
SEA Games 2019: Muslim athletes suffer shortage of halal food, despite reminders
SEA Games 2019: Muslim athletes suffer shortage of halal food, despite reminders
What happens to my HDB after I die? Understanding the CPF Home Protection Scheme
What happens to my HDB after I die? Understanding the CPF Home Protection Scheme
Speeding car falls off flyover in India, kills pedestrian
Speeding car falls off flyover in India, kills pedestrian
No money, no hope: South Korea&#039;s young, low-income &#039;dirt spoons&#039; turn against President Moon Jae-in
No money, no hope: South Korea's young, low-income 'dirt spoons' turn against President Moon Jae-in

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

$30 Ikea Christmas buffet, free sushi at Nihon Mura &amp; other deals this week
$30 Ikea Christmas buffet, free sushi at Nihon Mura & other deals this week
McDonald&#039;s Thailand serves up brown sugar bubble milk tea floats, only till Jan 14
McDonald's Thailand serves up brown sugar bubble milk tea floats, only till Jan 14
7 makeup mistakes that are actually making you look older than your age
7 makeup mistakes that are actually making you look older than your age
Jesseca Liu on her secrets to a happy marriage
Jesseca Liu on her secrets to a happy marriage

Home Works

How to choose your material: Tempered glass
How to choose your material: Tempered glass
Galley kitchen ideas for HDB homeowners
Galley kitchen ideas for HDB homeowners
House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang
House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang
House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill
House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

&#039;I&#039;ll just cry by myself&#039;: Rising K-pop stars AB6IX open up on how they deal with stress
'I'll just cry by myself': Rising K-pop stars AB6IX open up on how they deal with stress
Kenneth Ma says Jacqueline Wong didn&#039;t talk to him about her latest drama
Kenneth Ma says Jacqueline Wong didn't talk to him about her latest drama
Park Min-young a fanatic fangirl? Her fans taught her how
I'll be a 'cow' in 2020: Park Min-young
Act cool only: Kim Jae-wook admits public persona just an act
Act cool only: Kim Jae-wook admits public persona just an act

SERVICES