New rule on KL airport pick-up unfair, say e-hailing drivers

PETALING JAYA - E-hailing drivers are up in arms over new rules governing vehicle pick-up at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and KLIA2.

According to the regulation that came into effect last Saturday, drivers can now only chauffeur passengers at the new pick-up points that require a Touch 'n Go with a minimum value of RM20 (S$6.50) or pay-wave cards to access.

They are only allowed five minutes at the pick-up lanes or be made to pay a RM10 charge and an additional RM10 for a further five minutes.

Each entry into the pick-up point at KLIA2 will cost RM5 effective Nov 1, to be collected by a company that is appointed to be the "queue manager" of the airport.

"It is almost impossible to complete a pick-up within five minutes. And it is totally unfair to burden drivers with these charges, " said Malaysia E-hailing Drivers Association president Daryl Chong.

Explaining why five minutes was not enough, he said passengers often book a ride even before they step out of the arrival hall and some even while waiting for their baggage claim.

"Their walk to the new pick-up points may take up to 20 minutes. And for passengers who are not familiar with the vicinity around the airport, they will take even more time, " he said.

Last Friday, Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) said in a statement that the new pick-up points are at Doors 3 and 4, Level 1 of the Main Terminal Building of KLIA and at Door 5, Level 1 of the Transportation Hub at KLIA2.

Previously, e-hailing drivers could pick up passengers from outside the arrival halls of the respective airports, namely at KLIA's arrival hall at Level 3 and Level 2 arrival hall of KLIA2.

MAHB chief executive officer Raja Azmi Raja Nazuddin said the move was to smoothen the constant traffic congestion at both airports as well as to ensure a more systematic public transportation flow.