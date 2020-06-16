A night of passion with 'sexy' date in Taiwan ends in disaster

A Taiwanese man spent a night of passion with a “sexy” date, who stole his money and turned out to be a man, reported China Press.

The 32-year-old man, identified only as Lin, had come across “Momo” via an app and after chatting, asked for photos.

Pleased by the photos, both Lin and Momo then agreed to a night of passion at a T$2,000 (S$94) room per night hotel in Hsinchu city in northern Taiwan.

Before entering the room, Momo told Lin to turn off the lights and leave the door unlocked.

Lin followed her instructions before stripping naked and laying on the bed to wait for his date. Momo soon entered and started touching and kissing the man.

However, when Lin touched her chest, he found her to be flat-chested. When his hands roamed further south, Momo slapped them away.

Throughout the entire rendezvous, Momo did not speak a word.

After two hours, Lin fell asleep and awoke later to find over T$3,000 missing from his wallet.

He lodged a police report.

Tracking down Momo from the hotel’s CCTV, the police called “her” for questioning.

But they were surprised to see that Momo was a 29-year-old man with short hair and pimply face, who denied stealing from Lin.