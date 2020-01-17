No change in firecracker rules, say Johor police

JOHOR BARU - Johor police have denied giving any approval or permit to allow the use of firecrackers.

State police chief Comm Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din said firecrackers could only be lit during religious or welcoming festivities that bring benefits to the community.

"The selling of such items openly is also prohibited as it can only be sold by approved distributors based upon the fixed guidelines.

"These guidelines are still in place. Any changes will be made known, " he said in a statement.

On Wednesday, police arrested a 35-year-old man and seized several boxes of firecrackers and fireworks during a raid at a house in Kampung Lukut Cina, Kota Tinggi, at around 9.30pm.

Kota Tinggi OCPD Supt Ashmon Bajah said the seized items were about to be sold to the public in conjunction with Chinese New Year.

He said the case will be investigated under Section 8 of the Explosives Act for possession of explosives.

"Background checks showed the suspect is on record for two gambling offences, " he said,

