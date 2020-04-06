No decision yet on CMCO

PUTRAJAYA - The public will be informed if the conditional movement control order (MCO), which ends on Tuesday, will be extended or lifted, says Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The Senior Minister (Security) said there had not been any discussion on the matter yet.

"At this point, I do not know if the conditional MCO will be extended or not because we have not discussed it.

"Once there is a decision, we will make an announcement. Whether the conditional MCO is lifted or extended, we will inform the public, " he said in his daily briefing yesterday.The conditional MCO was enforced on May 4, which allows for more economic and social activities to resume.

The government had put in place the MCO since March 18 to break the chain of Covid-19 infection.

Ismail Sabri said the government had not made it compulsory for the public to use the Quick Response (QR) code, which requires certain smartphone applications when entering premises.

He, however, said the use of such applications were encouraged for convenience.

"It is not compulsory. If it was, it would be in Act 342. It is like the use of face masks - it is encouraged, but not compulsory, " he said.

Act 342 refers to the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act that has been enforced since the MCO started.

Asked about premises that force the public to download and use such applications before they are allowed in, Ismail Sabri said some people prefer to use the applications as they do not want their personal information out in the public.

"If you don't use the QR codes, our instruction is to write down your name and contact number. It (the use of QR codes) can't be made compulsory, " he said.

Ismail Sabri also hoped that states ensured that their regulations and instructions related to the MCO were in line with the Federal Government.

On another matter, he said there was no directive by the Education Ministry for teachers to be back on duty and if there were, those who had gone back to school had done it voluntarily.

"Schools have yet to reopen, so there is no need to ask teachers to come back to work, " he said on claims that teachers were ordered to come back to work.

Education Minister Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin said the school reopening management guidelines would be distributed today to allow schools and teachers to make necessary preparations.

However, no date for schools to resume has been announced.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.