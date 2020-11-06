No face mask, no taking public transport, says Malaysia's Transport Minister

PETALING JAYA - Malaysians should not be complacent even though the country has entered the recovery movement control order (MCO) phase, and those who don't wear face masks would be barred from using public transport, says Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong.

The Transport Minister said the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic was ongoing, so Malaysians should not take things easy.

"Do remember that the term recovery does not mean we are out of the woods yet. Our frontliners still have a long fight ahead of them to rid the country of the novel coronavirus, so I urge all Malaysians not to be complacent or take it easy now.

"It is important that none of us forget that the standard operating procedures (SOPs) are still there for health and safety reasons," he said in a Facebook post on Wednesday (June 10).

He also said among the loosened restrictions during the recovery MCO included interstate travel, but not in areas under the enhanced MCO.

He urged all Malaysians to be careful on the roads and avoid unnecessary trips.

"Obviously, if you do drink alcohol or are intoxicated, you must not drive or operate a vehicle or you will bear the full brunt of the law," he said.

The MCA president also urged people not to crowd public transport stations and terminals, adding that social distancing must still be practised in public.

He advised people to always wear face masks and practise good hygiene, particularly when using any form of public transport.

"I have instructed the relevant authorities to deny boarding to anyone not using a face mask for the safety of other public transport users.

"Do remember that the novel coronavirus does not discriminate against anyone, any time, or any location.

"If Malaysians do not practise the prescribed healthcare guidelines, we might face another wave of the pandemic, forcing yet another tightening of the MCO," he added.

He also conveyed his "utmost gratitude" to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for "making the tough decisions" to bring the whole country through the pandemic.

Dr Wee also thanked frontliners for their services.

"Without a doubt and despite our differences or political stances, we must thank the government frontliners, healthcare workers, police, and public volunteers, for keeping us safe and well throughout the past few months.

"We literally owe them our lives and thanks for the sake of our families," he added.

Muhyiddin announced the recovery MCO phase beginning today (June 10) till Aug 31.