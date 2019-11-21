No go-ahead for vanity car plates in Malaysia just yet

Anthony Loke (third from left), JPJ director-general Datuk Shaharuddin Khalid (second from left), Loke's political secretary Datuk Dahlan Maamor (left) and senior JPJ officers withe some of the special NDN registration plates.
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Sarban Singh
The Star/Asia News Network

SEREMBAN - The government needs more time to decide if Malaysians can have personalised registration plates for vehicles, says Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

He said the authorities wanted to look at several issues, particularly on security and enforcement, before it could give the go-ahead for the vanity plate initiative mooted several years ago.

"We know that this has been introduced in several countries and that it also brings in revenue for the government.

"But we need to sort out several issues including on the workings of the electronic plate for personalised registration plates before we can make a decision, " he said after launching the "NDN" registration number series at the state Road Transport Department (JPJ) here.

An electronic licence plate is an identification sign mounted on vehicles that emits a wireless signal for tracking and digital monitoring.

Loke said the authorities needed to ensure a foolproof system could be introduced to prevent others from duplicating the unique registration plates.

"I may have a special LOKE registration plate here in Seremban but how are we going to stop anyone from using it elsewhere?

"So again, we also need to look at the enforcement part of it, " he said.

Loke also said the JPJ e-bidding system was popular with Malaysians. Since April, 41 series have been launched.

"The JPJ has earned an income of some RM46mil (S$15 mil) from 39 series.

"I feel this is a good achievement. For the time being, I think this system is more workable and transparent, " he said, adding that 109,361 individuals had also registered with the JPJ to be able to bid for any number in any state.

Loke said Perak's "ALL" special registration series received the highest revenue with RM3.38mil under the e-bidding system.

"And the highest bid we received since was for ALL 1 with RM278,000, " he said, adding that the most number of bids were received for "ALL 117" with 26 bids.

Loke said the e-bidding system was also better than the manual system used previously as it saved the government additional cost and was easy to access nationwide.

"Bidders are also no longer required to apply for bank drafts and submit these manually as they only have to use a credit card to bid, " he said.

On the "NDN" special plate, which is the 42nd launched by the JPJ, Loke said bidding would open for five days from midnight on Nov 28 till 11.59pm on Dec 2.

The results will be announced on Dec 3.

More about
malaysia car Transport policy

TRENDING

PSLE results release: 5 things parents need to remember
PSLE results release: 5 things parents need to remember
Top secondary schools in Singapore 2019 based on PSLE COP 2018
Top secondary schools in Singapore 2019 based on PSLE COP 2018
Till wealth do us part: Thai man flees from wife after winning $270,000 lottery
Till wealth do us part: Thai man flees from wife after winning $270,000 lottery
Woman conspired to cheat NTU of $191,000
Woman conspired to cheat NTU of $191,000
&#039;It&#039;s almost like a hotel&#039;: Singapore Airlines impresses even kings of K-pop BTS
'It's almost like a hotel': Singapore Airlines impresses even kings of K-pop BTS
Chen Hanwei &#039;stunned like vegetable&#039; by messy homeowners on new reality show
Chen Hanwei 'stunned like vegetable' by messy homeowners on new reality show
Condor Heroes star Carman Lee, 52, flaunts defined abs
Condor Heroes star Carman Lee, 52, flaunts defined abs
It&#039;s a boy: Ada Choi and Max Zhang welcome baby No. 3
It's a boy: Ada Choi and Max Zhang welcome baby No. 3
Marie Kondo opens online store but high prices do not &#039;spark joy&#039;
Marie Kondo opens online store but high prices do not 'spark joy'
Lin Chi-ling goes wild at wedding afterparty, tries to strip Akira
Lin Chi-ling goes wild at wedding afterparty, tries to strip Akira
Tree falls on car at Scotts Road in front of Grand Hyatt hotel
Tree falls on car at Scotts Road in front of Grand Hyatt hotel
Durian dress, chilli crab skirt: Designer&#039;s Singapore vibe
Durian dress, chilli crab skirt: Designer's Singapore vibe

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Places in Singapore that&#039;ll make you believe you&#039;re in Japan
Places in Singapore for a feel of Japan that’s not Liang Court, Japanese Garden or Don Don Donki
Here&#039;s a secret Singapore hawker food menu no one&#039;s ever told you about
Here's a secret Singapore hawker food menu no one's ever told you about
7 brutal truths about having an illegitimate child in Singapore
7 brutal truths about having an illegitimate child in Singapore
Hai Di Lao hacks in Singapore: How to get the best bang for your buck
Hai Di Lao hacks in Singapore: How to get the best bang for your buck

Home Works

House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill
House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill
Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Korean baby left brain damaged after nurse throws her into crib, thousands petition for justice
Korean baby left brain damaged after nurse throws her into crib, thousands petition for justice
This 61-year-old granny&#039;s whipping recruits into shape in NS
This 61-year-old granny's whipping recruits into shape in NS
This Made My Day: Flight attendant feeds elderly passenger, even helps her wipe her mouth
This Made My Day: Flight attendant feeds elderly passenger, even helps her wipe her mouth
Peter Yu breaks silence on daughter taking Addy Lee&#039;s surname
Peter Yu breaks silence on daughter taking Addy Lee's surname

SERVICES