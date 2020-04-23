No mass return of Malaysians yet, after Singapore extends circuit breaker

PETALING JAYA - There has not been a mass return of Malaysian workers from Singapore yet following the Singapore Government's decision to extend its circuit breaker measures to contain the coronavirus until June 1, said Malaysia's Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Wednesday (April 22).

"Up until now, there has not been a mass return of Malaysians because the factories are still operating. As for the factories that are closed, their Malaysian employees are still being allowed to stay there by the Singaporean Government," said Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri, who is also a Senior Minister, at his daily briefing.

Singapore had on Tuesday announced that it would be extending its circuit breaker, or partial lockdown, until June 1 to curb the spread of Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, in the country.

As of Wednesday, the island republic reported 10,141 confirmed cases and 12 deaths.

Mr Ismail Sabri said the Human Resources Ministry has been instructed to discuss with its Singaporean counterpart on whether Malaysians who have been given unpaid leave are allowed to return.

He noted that both governments have also agreed that the return of Malaysians from Singapore would be done in stages and not all at once.

"The number of those returning is being handled by the Human Resources Ministry on both sides so that there will be no overcrowding," he said.

Mr Ismail Sabri added that 10,000 rooms will be prepared to quarantine the large number of Malaysians expected to return to the country.

Some 40,000 Malaysian workers are believed to be still remaining in Singapore.

Malaysia has imposed its own partial shutdown since March 18. Malaysians returning from overseas are required to undergo a 14-day quarantine at one of the government centres. Those who have tested negative for the virus in Singapore, however, will be allowed to serve their quarantine at home on their return.

