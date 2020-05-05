No more roadblocks in KL except in enhanced MCO areas

KUALA LUMPUR - All roadblocks in the city have been withdrawn, except those near areas under the enhanced movement control order (MCO), says Comm Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim.

The Kuala Lumpur police chief said the decision came into effect on Monday (May 4), the first day of the conditional MCO.

"In complying with the government's instructions on the conditional MCO, we have removed the roadblocks in the city.

"However, we are still monitoring the situation to ensure that everyone comply with the standard operating procedure set by the Health Ministry and practice social distancing," he said when contacted on Monday (May 4).

Comm Mazlan reminded everyone that the fight against Covid-19 is far from over.

"We must practice good hygiene and cleanliness always to break the chain of the virus," he said.

Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) chief Asst Comm Zulkefly Yahya said traffic has picked up on Monday, as many people are entering the city for work.

"Traffic has increased some 30 per cent on the first day of the conditional MCO.

"However, no major congestion was detected during peak hours," he said.

KL JSPT personnel will return to their main duties of managing traffic flow and enforcement on traffic infringements, as there are no more roadblocks in the city in line with the conditional MCO period, he added.

"Stern action will be taken against those who flout traffic regulations," he said.

Since the start of the MCO on March 18, eight roadblocks were manned by JSPT personnel in Kuala Lumpur, he added.

ACP Zulkefly said JSPT personnel will assist respective OCPDs in KL with making sure that people adhere to social distancing and comply with the conditional MCO.

"In traffic or on the streets, we will monitor and ensure people comply with the SOPs," he said.

