No more sweet talk, stern action awaits MCO violators

PUTRAJAYA - The authorities will no longer advise or warn the public and business outlets to comply with the movement control order (MCO) regulations and will now move to act against violators, says Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The Senior Minister said the special Cabinet committee on non-health related issues for the MCO had decided that it was time to act.

"Police and other authorities have been given the authority to take action against those who fail to comply with the SOP (standard operating procedures).

"My advice to all of you is please comply.

"Please ensure social distancing and avoid a place from being crowded," he said on Tuesday (May 12).

On May 11, the multi-agency task force to check on non-compliance of SOP under the conditional MCO conducted checks on 53,250 premises.

This included 4,229 supermarkets, 3,795 restaurants and 924 land, water and air transport terminals.

The task force also checked 22,829 private vehicles, 1,969 public transports, 3,321 places of worship, 1,258 recreational facilities and 259 construction sites nationwide.

Ismail warned the public to continue to follow the SOP as the conditional MCO did not mean total freedom to move about and carry out activities.

"The conditional MCO is still an MCO. We have relaxed the rules just a bit so that people can go back to work to restart the economy.

"It is not impossible for the MCO to be reverted if the authorities report a high number of non-compliant cases," he said.

Ismail said he had received a video clip of a large crowd at a 'Ramadan bazaar' in Desa Pandan and thought it was fake.

He said he checked with the Inspector-General of Police who said it was real.

"This is the situation that we want to avoid if we want to continue to enjoy a little bit of freedom," he said.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.